Jawan scene allegedly leaked online, Shah Rukh Khan fans are already calling it ‘baap level ki movie’

Shah Rukh Khan's next feature after Pathaan is already looking promising. A scene from Jawan has allegedly been leaked online and shows Shah Rukh Khan in an action avatar, leaving his fans wanting more. (Also read: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan reacted when Vijay Sethupathi apologised to him)

The clip, which is currently circulating on social media and rapidly being removed for violating Red Chillies copyright, shows Shah Rukh Khan in an action avatar, beating up baddies. He is seen in blue pants and blue shirt, beating people up with what looks like a silver belt. The slow motion shot has got fans hyped for the film.

“Baap re baap. Jawan leaked video (of) Shah Rukh Khan, the king of box office. Kya baap level ki movie la rahe ho (this will be the big daddy of all films)!!! Can't wait. This is surely to break every single record,” wrote a fan. “Pathaan was just a teaser... Asli mass action picture toh Jawan hogi... SRK in an avatar like never before,” read another comment.

Jawan is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is an action-thriller and a promo for the same was released last year. Nayanthara recently wrapped up shoot for the movie. This will be Shah Rukh's second film after comeback, preceded by Pathaan and followed by Dunki. Dunki is directed by Rajkummar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu.

During the session a fan asked SRK, "Hi sir, Nayantara mam ke saath Jawan me kaam karke kaisa feel hua(How was it working with Nayanthara)? Any special thing about mam.." To which he replied, "She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well... fantastic experience. Hope you all will like her in the film."

Another fan asked the actor about his experience of working with Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan to which he replied, "Tremendous....and a bit of madness."

Shah Rukh said he is in no mood to slow down and taking retirement from acting is out of the question. "I will never retire from acting… I will have to be fired… And maybe even then I will come back hotter," he replied to a fan curious about his replacement as the biggest superstar of Bollywood post his retirement. While he would continue acting, the actor said he gets "awkward seeing myself on screen".

