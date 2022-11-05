Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan film faces plagiarism allegation, Manickam Narayanan says story copied from Tamil film Perarasu

A complaint has been filed against filmmaker Atlee for allegedly making Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan by copying the story of the Tamil film Perarasu. As per a new report, film producer Manickam Narayanan filed a complaint with the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) accusing the makers of Jawan of plagiarism. The film, which is scheduled to be released in June next year, is currently being shot. Also read: Does this viral pic show Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay shoot Atlee's Jawan together in Chennai?

Atlee will be making his Bollywood debut with Jawan. The film also features Tamil actors Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu and Priyamani. Reports suggest that actors Vijay and Deepika Padukone also have cameos in the upcoming film. Now, a complaint against director Atlee has been lodged in a producers’ council citing plagiarism. It has been alleged that the story of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is similar to that of the Vijayakanth’s Perarasu, which was released in 2006.

On Friday, a Times of India report said that producer Manikam Narayanan had filed a complaint against Atlee at the TFPC alleging that the stories of the Jawaan and Perarasu are the same. TFPC board members will be investigating the complaint filed by Manikam Narayanan after November 7, it added. Producer Manickam Narayanan reportedly owns the rights for the story.

Vijayakanth played a dual role as Perarasu and Ilavarasu, twin brothers, in Perarasu. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly also playing dual roles in Jawaan, but it has not been confirmed by the makers yet. Atlee, who is one of the most successful filmmakers in Tamil cinema in recent times, has also faced plagiarism allegations in the past.

His debut film Raja Rani was reportedly compared with Mouna Ragam by Manirathnam. His second film Theri was compared with Chathriyan, while his third film Mersal was compared with Aboorva Sagotharargal, which featured Kamal Haasan. Atlee’s last film Bigil was compared with Chak De India, among others.

