Jawan song Aararaari Raaro: Deepika Padukone as ‘Kanha’ Shah Rukh Khan's mom shares her journey in jail. Watch

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the song Aararaari Raaro from Jawan which stars Deepika Padukone as his mother. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan appeared in dual roles, Captain Vikram Rathore and his son Azad while Deepika was seen in a special cameo as Vikram's wife. The song Aararaari Raaro takes the audience inside her journey in jail after she was framed for murder. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan finally beats his Pathaan at worldwide box office

In the video, Deepika is in jail. From being initially heartbroken to winning everyone's hearts, she emerges as a strong pregnant woman. It further shows how others come in support of her and extend help during her crucial pregnancy days in their own ways. While one helps her to meet her nutritional needs, others arrange a celebration-like baby shower for her in jail.

In a few scenes, the lyrics also mention words like Kanha, drawing a parallel between Jawan's story and Lord Krishna's life. The video further confirms it as it has Deepika deliver her child in jail. Her son, Azad grows up with her in jail and receives all of his teachings from Deepika.

Sharing the full video on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “This song is a reminder that no matter what, a mother will always be there with you in some way or another to support and guide you..... I have experienced it personally in my life! Nothing is more powerful than our mother’s love.…#AararaariRaaro (Hindi), #AararaariRaaro (Tamil), #NallaaniCheekatilo (Telugu) Video Out Now.”

Reacting to the video, someone wrote on YouTube, “Trust me the entire audience in the theatre had tears in their eyes when this song was playing...What a performance!” “Deepika's emotions can be felt through the screen, such an impactful song this is. Pure goosebumps,” added another. One more said, “Best song of the movie....the emotions and the connection and the mass connect, just so special.”

Jawan is directed by Atlee and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika and Sanjay Dutt appeared in special roles. The has collected a total of ₹587 crore after 23 days of its release in India. At the international box office, it crossed the ₹1000 crore mark and even surpassed the gross worldwide collection of Pathaan.

