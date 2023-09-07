Jawan Twitter review: Shah Rukh Khan film wins praise for not forcing a Vijay cameo, called ‘massy with a message’

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan released in theatres on the Janmashtami holiday on Thursday and a look at social media is enough to confirm the craze for the film. Raja Kumari called the film “mind-blowing” while casting director Mukesh Chhabra went on to give the film a rating of more than a dozen stars. Here are some reactions to the Atlee directorial. Also read: Jawan review and release live updates

Shah Rukh Khan has a dual role in Jawan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

American singer Raja Kumari has sung the Jawan title track and looked completely in awe after watching the film. She wore an animal print saree as she stepped out to watch Jawan. On being asked about her response, she said in a video, “Song is in there. I was screaming, I was crying. I want all you guys to see how it is. It was mind blowing. SRK for forever. I love Shah Rukh.” She shared her excitement by singing her Jawan title song.

More than a dozen star rating for Jawan?

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra gave the film a dozen stars as he shared his review of the film on X. He added more stars and heart emojis and wrote, “Jawan was an emotional roller coaster. Thank you for making me a part of this film @iamsrk and @Atlee_dir and @_GauravVerma. Even if I wasn’t a part of this film, it moved me and gave me goosebumps. One of the best Bollywood and Pan india films I have seen. Massy with a message.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel was impressed by what was served on screen before intermission. Sharing his response to the first half, he tweeted, “First Half- Fantastic. Greatest interval block ever for a Hindi film. Bollywood would now see what south has been experiencing for long.. #ShahRukhKhan.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He later shared the full review along with a five-star rating. He wrote, “Gigantic blockbuster. #Jawan delivers entertainment in wholesale quantity with a powerful and pertinent message. #Atlee has written a terrific Mass Appealing script which is rooted, emotional & inspiring.. In my opinion its his best Directorial till date that would cater to every segment of the audience. He executed high points of the story with excellence, elevation scenes would meet with ELECTRICFYING Response [ #SRK Entry, metro sequence, Chase sequence, Interval & Climax ] are Major Highlights that evokes GOOSEBUMPS especially the Interval Block which as per me is the GREATEST EVER.”

Moviegoers hail Jawan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A moviegoer also shared his review of the film. He wrote on X, "Finally #Jawan ! What a spectacular movie. #JawanReview my rating : 4 stars. #SRK has delivered a masterpiece, and how! The film is packed with mind-blowing goosebump moments. Vijay Sethupathi Performance was so Good. #Anirudh BGM will shatter the Theatres. What a Strong Comeback From # Atlee. #ShahRukhKhan is undoubtedly the king of Bollywood."

A box office tracker talked about the performances of the lead cast and praised the film for not having a forced cameo by Vijay. He wrote on X, “#JawanReview..!!! 1st Half Super. That Fight Scene (fire emoji) 2nd Half Full & Fully Goosebumps. SRK Flashback (fire emojis) Nayanthara Entry (fire emoji) VJ sethupathi Acting bangam (fire emoji) No Vijay Cameo or Reference in #Jawan movie This is the plus point of movie. Movie Sureshot Blockbuster.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON