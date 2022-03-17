Jaya Bachchan gets angry at paparazzi, fans recall when she went ‘yeh koi jagah hai photo lene ki?' Watch

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda turned 48. On Wednesday night, Jaya was clicked by the paparazzi as she left from Shweta's birthday bash. In a video shared by an Instagram account, an angry Jaya is seen making a hand gesture as she gets clicked by the paparazzi. (Also Read: Internet rediscovers angry Jaya Bachchan line from 2014, makes hilarious memes on it)

In the clip shared by a paparazzo account, Jaya can be seen sitting inside a car wearing a white outfit. In another part of the video, she is seen talking to someone inside her car, when the paparazzi come near her car, Jaya looks at them in anger and murmurs something.

One fan recalled Jaya's 2014 spat with a media person and wrote, “Yeh koi jagah hai photo lene ki (Is this a place to click a picture).” Another one replied to the comment, “That's her favourite dialogue," while one asked, “Why she always reacts like this with media.”

Jaya has always had a frosty relationship with the media. Over the years, there have been many incidents when she has schooled paparazzi at events and gatherings. In 2013, she had taken offence to a journalist called her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by her first name. "Aishwarya kya hota hai (What is Aishwarya)? Is she your school friend," she asked the journalist.

(Also Read: Jaya Bachchan teases Amitabh Bachchan about his beard, entire family goofs around in unseen clips shared by Simi Garewal)

Back in 2014, at the launch of sister-in-law Ramola Bachchan's store, when Jaya was asked an apparently unrelated question, she snapped back at the journalist and said: "Aap bataiye, yeh jagah hai yeh sawaal poochne ki (You tell me, is this the place to ask this question)? Don't act smart with me."

Jaya last appeared in Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Ki and Ka in 2016. She will be seen next in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will also star actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.

