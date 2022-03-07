Jaya Bachchan teases Amitabh Bachchan about his beard, entire family goofs around in unseen clips shared by Simi Garewal

Simi Garewal recently shared a series of behind-the-scenes videos from an episode of her talk-show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. In this episode her guests were Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The previously-unseen clips showed the members of the Bachchan family goofing around as they posed for a portrait in front of a blue screen for the show. The clips were from an episode aired in 2004. Also Read: Simi Garewal posts unseen BTS clip of cheeky Abhishek Bachchan calling her ‘aunty Oprah’, imitating dad Amitabh Bachchan

"My favourite Rendezvous moments. Getting the Bachchans together for the family four-shot was a riot!! This was just the beginning of a fun-packed shoot. More to come!" Simi captioned her first BTS clip. The video started with the talk show host thanking the family for coming on her show and saying that she hopes everything goes well. In response, Amitabh Bachchan said that she doesn't need to worry, and then joked, "anytime you feel like leaving the show, I'll take over."

The actor further trolled Simi for mostly wearing white outfits on her show, and said, "I have also done television for one-and-a-half years, all I have to do is dress in white." When Jaya asked her husband, "aur dhadhi ka kya hoga (what will you to your beard to replace Simi)," both Amitabh and their son Abhishek made the same response.

"Dhadhi to already white hai (the beard is already white)," they said at the same time, as everybody started laughing.

Another video showed Simi trying to get Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, and Shweta to pose for a family portrait. "I want a tight four faces basically," she said. While Jaya and Shweta stood in the front, Amitabh and Abhishek made everyone laugh with their antics as they tried to adjust in the frame.

Amitabh started by leaning in between Shweta and Jaya in a funny way, and asked, "Can you see me." Simi later asked the actor to put his face in the middle, and he replied, "wahi to pehle mai kar raha tha (that's what I was doing)." Simi then told Abhishek that he is out of the frame. He leaned on his mother, but as Simi told him that he is still out of the frame, he repeated his father's actions and drew laughs from those on the sets.

A third video shared by Simi showed Abhishek Bachchan saying to Jaya, "Ma this is not your drawing room that you can organise..." before he gets distracted by his mother trying to stoop down. Abhishek asks her "what are you doing Ma," then asks his sister to look at their mother. Another part of the clip showed Abhishek saying hi to his niece Navya. A young Navya is heard replying with a Hi. Abhishek then asks her," who is looking the best maggie," to which she replies, "You."

At this point, Amitabh said in an angry voice to his granddaughter, "Are ee. What about me?" The next part of the video showed the actor saying "mind-blowing" as they finally manage get the portrait cli. Abhishek made goofy faces after the photoshoot got over, while Amitabh said, "This is terrific stuff. Thank you, it was nice knowing you Simi, we will go back to work now."

Simi's videos received a lot of positive responses from Instagram users who requested her to share more BTS clips. "I just saw all of the videos that have been posted here... they are too good... looking forward to more such unseen cute videos," one wrote, while another said about the Bachchans, "So sweet family bless you all."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON