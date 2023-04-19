Jaya Bachchan had a role in kickstarting Arshad Warsi's acting career. Here's how

Arshad Warsi was launched in Tere Mere Sapne by Amitabh Bachchan's production company ABCL. The film directed by Joy Augustine was their first big project and also featured other new faces including Chandrachur Singh, Priya Gill and Simran. The actor, who turns 55 on April 19, revealed how it was a chance encounter with the director and later a big decision by Amitabh's wife, actor Jaya Bachcan, that led him to his first film. She was the one who liked how he looked in his first photoshoot and okayed him for Tere Mere Sapne. Also read: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to reunite on screen in new film; fans wonder if it is Munna Bhai 3

Arshad Warsi's first role as an actor was in the Amitabh Bachchan-produced film Tere Mere Sapne.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before becoming an actor, Arshad was a choreographer and dancer. He used to choreograph stage shows and also had his own dance studio called Awesome. Arshad also had formed a dance troupe. In Tere Mere Sapne, the story is an updated retelling of Mark Twain's The Prince and the Pauper in which the characters played by Arshad and Chandrachur switch places. The hit film ended up launching both their careers.

Speaking to Lehren, Arshad said in an old interview, "Joy Augustine was at my house at a dinner party. He had come with one of my friends. I had met him twice before that. He was observing me. He found me a little interesting; he called me up the next day and said, 'I'm directing a film for ABCL would you like to act in it?'"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, "I had no inclination towards acting. I had never thought of being an actor. I was taken aback by [director Joy Augustine]. It was quite a surprise for me. I gave it a shot [and] clicked a few amateurish photographs by a friend. The photographs happened to go to Mrs Bachchan. She saw it, she liked it and said sign this guy."

Arshad has been married to former MTV VJ and presenter Maria Goretti since February 1999. They have two children, a son Zeke Warsi, born on August 10, 2004 and a daughter Zene Zoe Warsi, born on May 2, 2007.

He was last seen with Akshay Kumar in Bachchhan Paandey (2022) and also appeared in the Prime Video anthology Modern Love: Mumbai with Chitrangda Singh. The actor is reuniting with his Munna Bhai MBBS co-star Sanjay Dutt for an untitled project later this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON