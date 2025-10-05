Jaya Bachchan helped kids with cancer, HIV; opened her home to them for Paa screening: Sushant Divgikar slams trolls

Actor Sushant Divgikar has penned a long note for Jaya Bachchan as a section of people 'mercilessly troll and verbally abuse' her. Taking to Instagram, Sushant said that people say "nastiest things" about her. Sushant then shared details of how, over the years, Jaya has extended her help to the visually impaired, autistic, HIV-infected and children diagnosed with cancer. Sushant Divgikar defended Jaya Bachchan amid trolling.

Sushant Divgikar showers praises Jaya Bachchan

Sushant began their note saying that they wanted to talk about the "reality of Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan Ji." “I have, as a lot of you that are active on social media may have witnessed, merciless trolling and verbal abuse towards Jaya di! There is this narrative that has been created about her and it's appalling to see how people that know nothing about her have been so quick to jump on the bandwagon and have said the nastiest things about this lady!” the actor wrote.

Sushant opens up about how Jaya helped kids

The actor recalled that the first time they encountered Jaya was as a 14-year-old child while helping their parents put up the "first ever quiz for visually impaired, blind, hearing impaired children and children with autism in association with a Mumbai-based NGO called DEEDS." Sushant recalled that their mother tried to connect with celebrities to become the chief guests of the event. They added that in the end, "three wonderful angels" said that "they would he more than happy to come and be with the kids and grace the event, free of cost."

Sushant added that they were Raveena Tandon, Yuvraj Singh and Jaya. The actor revealed that Jaya kept in touch with their mother and "helped several children in various cities, towns and villages with education, monthly and yearly rations and even helped their families with additional funding for daily needs and essential goods." Sushant added that in return, Jaya only asked "for the media not to he there."

Jaya's sweet gesture for kids

Jaya had even arranged a special screening of Paa, along with Amitabh Bachchan, for kids infected with HIV, "and then another for kids with cancer." She had even volunteered to open her in-house home theatre to the children and their parents so that they didn't have to endure potential allergies due to their fragile immunity.

Sushant called Jaya "one of the most splendid artistes of the Indian film industry", adding that she has been “the reason why so many live and smile.” "Everyone on borrowed time and probably borrowed internet and WIN has an opinion without knowing a person, and here is a person that chooses to quietly change lives and doesn't even speak about it," read a part of the actor's note.

Sharing the post, Sushant captioned the post, "So much going on in the world and yet, we choose to troll someone we know nothing about!! @amitabhbachchan ji @bachchan, pranaam (hello) to Jaya Ji and I toh lovvvve her!! Always told my mumma I wanted to be as graceful and giving as her when I grow up and I hope I can be even a percent of what she has been with her philanthropy!"

Internet reacts to the post supporting Jaya

Reacting to the post, a fan said, " All she wishes is for Indians to have more respect and civic sense in public settings, which we lack a lot, and her outbursts are basically out of years of seeing things worsen." A person wrote, "People only judge what they see, not what a person is going through or has gone through." "We're in an age where we're putting an elderly woman on blast for being annoyed at rage-baiting paparazzi and people who get into her personal space," read a comment.

About Jaya Bachchan

For quite some time now, Jaya has been criticised by a section of the people on social media platforms for her stance on paparazzi, who click pictures, record videos, and follow celebrities at all events. She is often seen schooling the paparazzi.

Jaya was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), directed by Karan Johar. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.