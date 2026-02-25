Jaya Bachchan says feud with paparazzi won’t impact Agastya’s career: ‘Amitji was banned 15 yrs, did it impact him?’

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan has dismissed speculation that her sometimes tense interactions with the paparazzi could negatively affect the career of her grandson, Agastya Nanda, affirming that his destiny in the film industry is his own to shape. Jaya Bachchan recalled that her husband, Amitabh Bachchan’s press ban couldn't affect his career, adding that Agastya Nanda has the determination to carve his own path in Bollywood.

Jaya Bachchan on her feud with paparazzi affecting Agastya Jaya has been caught on camera rebuking photographers, and recently drew criticism for comments on their conduct and attire. At a media interaction, she elaborated on her perspective on press dynamics while firmly separating those from her grandson’s future in cinema. In a recent interview with Variety India, she stated, “No power on earth can change my grandson’s destiny. If Agastya is destined to be a star, nothing can change it. Agastya will have his own equation with the press. It has nothing to do with me.”

Jaya also reflected on an earlier period in her family’s cinematic legacy, recalling that her husband Amitabh Bachchan once faced a prolonged press ban. “At the height of his stardom, Amitji was banned by the press for almost 15 years. How did that impact his career?” she asked, underscoring that even significant media pushback did not impede his long and influential trajectory.

Agastya, the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, stepped into Bollywood with the 2023 Netflix adaptation The Archies alongside Suhana Khan. He followed it with the war drama Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, which marked the final screen appearance of actor Dharmendra. Despite considerable anticipation for the project, Ikkis struggled to make a substantial commercial impact. The film earned a modest ₹33 crore worldwide over its full theatrical run, leading trade analysts to classify it as a box-office flop.

Jaya, who has previously spoken about Agastya’s determination and his roots outside the typical actor upbringing, remains supportive of his efforts to build his own identity. Earlier, she praised his work ethic and resolve, noting that neither of his parents was an actor and that he was learning from his larger family in the industry.