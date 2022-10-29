Jaya Bachchan says she has no problem if Navya has 'child without marriage', calls 'physical attraction' important

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan has said that 'physical attraction' is very important for a relationship to last longer. Speaking with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on her podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya also said that during 'our times we couldn't experiment'. Calling the physical aspect 'very very important', Jaya said that a relationship can't last on 'love, fresh air and adjustment'. She also said that she doesn't have a problem with Navya Naveli Nanda having a ‘child without a marriage'. (Also Read | Jaya Bachchan gets angry at paparazzi, calls them 'intruders' as they try to take pics outside Bachchan home)

Jaya said, "People will find it objectionable coming from me but physical attraction and compatibility are also very important. Our times we couldn't experiment but today the generation does and why shouldn't they? Because that also is responsible for a long-lasting relationship. If there isn't a physical relationship it's not going to last very long. You can't be lasting on love and fresh air and adjustment, I feel. It's very very important."

"Sometimes it's a pity but a lot of the younger lot, of course, we never could, we couldn't even think about it but the younger generation even after me, Shweta's generation, Navya's is a different ballgame, but they would feel guilty going through that experience and I think it's very wrong. It's okay and then you do things on the sly. If you had a physical relationship and you feel that still, my relationship otherwise not worked out you can be nice about it," the veteran actor added.

Jaya also spoke about her advice to the younger generation. She said, "I'm looking at it very clinically. Since there's a lack of that emotion, the romance today...I think you should marry your best friend. You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, ‘Maybe I'd like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you're nice, so let's get married because that's what society's saying'. I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don't have a problem."

Jaya shared her opinion with Navya and also with her daughter Shweta Bachchan. She is Jaya's elder child with her husband-actor Amitabh Bachchan. They got married in 1973 and welcomed two children--Shweta (1974) and son-actor Abhishek Bachchan (1976). Jaya will be seen next in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The film will release in 2023.

