Jaya Bachchan scolds fans for trying to click selfies with Abhishek Bachchan at temple: 'Sharam nahin aati'

Jaya Bachchan recently got angry and lashed out at her son Abhishek Bachchan's fans for trying to click selfies with the actors. The incident took place when Jaya and Abhishek visited the famous Kali Bari temple in Bhopal, which was crowded with devotees. Some of the devotees mobbed Abhishek for pictures with him, which did not go down well with Jaya.

A Twitter user shared a video of the incident which showed Jaya losing her temper at fans. The veteran actor, wearing a face mask, was a few metres away from Abhishek Bachchan who was also wearing the precautionary mask. Fans had thronged Abhishek from all sides for selfies with him. While Abhishek obliged them, without removing his mask, Jaya yelled, "Kya kar rahe hain? Mana kiya, thoda to lihaj kariye. Bhopal ke logon mein kuch to lihaj hoga (What are you doing? We said no, have some decency. The people of Bhopal must have some decency)?"

Abhishek continued to click pictures with fans as he moved ahead, and some women dressed in white and red sarees also tried to click selfies with him. Gesturing at them, Jaya further lashed out, "Aap logo toh chod dijiye na? (At least you people leave him)." She turned around and again said, "Kya kar rahe hain aaplog? Sharam nahin aati aap logon ko (What are you guys doing? Don't you have any shame)?"

Jaya Bachchan has revealed repeatedly that she is not a fan of getting her pictures clicked during random public appearances. Previously, she looked at the paparazzi in anger when they tried to click her pictures as she made her way to her daughter Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash in a car. In 2014, she lashed out at a media person, saying, “Yeh koi jagah hai photo lene ki (Is this a place to click a picture).” There have been more such interactions between Jaya and the paparazzi over the years.

Recently, Jaya obliged for some pictures as she visited a puja pandal in Juhu, after Kajol scolded her in jest and said, "Mask utarna padega (You have to remove your mask)." Jaya obliged for a few pictures before immediately putting her mask back on. Some fans commented that the actor is being cautious because her husband Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with Covid-19 for the second time last month.

Jaya will be next seen on the screen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will also star Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. Abhishek was last seen in Dasvi alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.

