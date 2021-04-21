Jaya Prada says she could never make 'eye contact' with Sridevi, didn't talk despite being locked in a room together

Yesteryear actor Jaya Prada, in an appearance on Indian Idol 12, reminisced about her equation with the late Sridevi. The actors worked together in several films such as Aakhree Raasta and Aulad, but Jaya said that they simply did not have any chemistry off screen.

On Indian Idol, she recalled how Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra locked her and Sridevi in a room together, with the intention of getting them to open up, but they didn't utter a word.

"I am the luckiest person I can say, and it's never been that we had any personal grudge against each other but it is just that our chemistry never matched. We never had eye contact with each other even after being perfect sisters on screen. We both competed with each other, be it dresses or dance. Every single time we met, the directors or the actors used to introduce us on set and to which we used to greet each other and move ahead," she said, according to a leading daily.

She added, “I still remember during the shoot of the Maqsad film, Jeetu Ji and Rajesh Khanna Ji locked both of us in one makeup room for an hour where they both felt that if they lock us together, we will start a conversation with each other but we both did not even say a word and then the superstars of Bollywood gave up on us. When I got the news how she has left us in between, it still upsets me and I miss her a lot because I feel alone and through this platform, I would also like to say that if somewhere she is listening to me I would just say that I wish we could talk to each other."

Sridevi died in 2018, while attending a family wedding in Dubai. Her death was ruled an accidental drowning. Her last screen appearance was a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. Her daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, made her film debut a few months after her death.