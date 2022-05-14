Jayeshbhai Jordaar box office day 1 collection: Ranveer Singh film has poor opening, earns only 3 crore

Ranveer Singh’s latest release Jayeshbhai Jordaar has not been able to set the box office ablaze, at least not on its first day. As per trade reports, the film had a poor opening on Friday, collecting only ₹3 crore across India. The numbers are disappointing for a film starring Ranveer, even though the film is a mid-budget venture. Its opening day gross is lower than expected, and trade analysts say they aren’t sure if it will be able to break even. Also read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh goes loud once again in a clumsy mashup of multiple issues

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar, and stars Ranveer Singh as a simple Gujarati man, who must fight his conservative family to save his unborn daughter. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

As per a report in BoxOfficeIndia.com, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar had a dull opening day as it grossed in the 3 crore net range and it’s the same story as many other films opening in the same range post the pandemic.” This puts the Ranveer-starrer in the same bracket as some other disappointing film opening days recently. Films like Attack, Jersey and Runway 34 all earned around the same amount on their respective first days at the box office.

Industry experts argue that this dull performance of most films in the post-pandemic era is because of the audience’s reluctance to watch delayed content. Many films releasing these days are the ones that have been stalled for months or years because of the pandemic. Another report from BoxOfficeIndia.com states, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar has taken a poor start which has become the story week in week out as this delayed pre pandemic content makes its way to the cinemas when the audience has little appetite for it. The opening of Jayeshbhai Jordaar is pretty much on the lines of Runway and Jersey so it becomes about that Saturday growth.”

While Saturday is expected to be better for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, it remains to be seen how much of a jump it will get. The weekend collections will give an indication of the film’s lifetime run.

