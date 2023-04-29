Aashiqui 2 clocks 10 years: Jeet Gannguli feels the film brought a new wave of music in Bollywood

Composer Jeet Gannguli worked on six songs in Aashiqui 2 and he says the film changed the way music was perceived in Bollywood. “Aashiqui 2’s music was a revolution of sorts. I had six songs in the film, including Piya Aaye Na, Chahun Main Ya Na, Milne Hai Mujhse Aayi, Hum Marr Jayenge and Bhula Dena Mujhe. While working on these songs, I wanted to make sure that besides the arrangement, the lyrics and melody were top notch. I believe that’s why it received so much love and continues to be enjoyed even now,” says Gannguli.

Jeet Gannguli

A still from Aashiqui 2

The composer adds that the success of the film’s music contributed to how Aashiqui 2 fared at the box office. “When the soundtrack of a film becomes successful even before a film’s release, it does wonders to the project. Music acts like a magnet that forces people to hit the theatres. Aashiqui 2 was not just a musical hit, but also a blockbuster because of how the film was. The film’s music took singers Arijit Singh, Ankit Tiwari and Palak Muchhal to new heights. The film’s music was like magic. It brought about a new wave for music in Bollywood. I am glad I could work on Aashiqui 2,” he ends.

