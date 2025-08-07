Jeo Baby questions ‘value’ of National Awards if ‘movies cannot be treated on merit’, says films backing agenda win now

The National Film Awards announced last week have been the subject of ridicule in many quarters of the movie industry, especially down south. Shah Rukh Khan winning the best actor award over Mammootty’s performance in Kathal - The Core and Prithviraj’s efforts in Aadujeevitham had raised eyebrows, and so did the awards given to The Kerala Story, which was widely called a propaganda movie. Jeo Baby, director of Kaathal - The Core and The Great Indian Kitchen, talks about how national awards have lost their value over the years. Excerpts from an interview: Malayalam filmmaker Jeo Baby has questioned the National Award wins for The Kerala Story this year.

Jeo, what’s your reaction to the National Film Awards this year?

For the past 10 years or so we have seen this pattern. Movies that seem to back the agenda of the ruling parties have won awards at the national level. These awards seem to have no significance now, as they are encouraging plots and scripts that only the people in power believe in. Why have these awards when the movies cannot be treated on merit? What’s the value of these awards?

Are you personally disappointed that Kaathal - The Core did not win any award? Was it because it dealt with homosexuality?

No. Personally, I’ve no such disappointment. But the awards given to The Kerala Story, a movie that misrepresented facts, is hugely disappointing. Not only was the movie full of lies, it was also shoddily made. The script, direction and acting were below par. Such misrepresentation of facts is quite scary.

Previously, movies that won national awards were held in high esteem, even internationally. But the standards seem to have fallen.

Awards to undeserving movies are an embarrassment. Our image internationally will be dented if this continues. It’s not fair to the domestic viewers either. Sometimes we send our entries only because we feel the technical crew should not miss out on winning a possible award.

What’s the kind of defence mechanism that independent movie makers can adopt?

I would say let’s fight this with outstanding movies. Good art is the best defence against fascism. The trolls on social media are a good indication of what people think of these national awards. The audience is mature in many parts of the country, and they can see through this.

Don’t you think poor selections like these can demotivate good filmmakers?

The good filmmakers should stop making movies for awards. Let them concentrate on their craft. There’s a lot of good talent in the industry. They should view these awards in a humorous way.

Do you think the jury was under pressure?

I’m not sure. Maybe they have instructions from the top.

Many of the best movies ever made, even globally, are those that challenged norms, were anti-establishment and spoke truth to power.

Yes, I agree. That’s why I say that directors should not think of awards as an end goal. Let them make movies without fear or favour.