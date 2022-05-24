Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander director says he found Akshay Kumar's comment 'condescending': He had great physique. That's it'

Earlier this year, actor Akshay Kumar completed 30 years in the industry. In an old interview, he talked about how he wasn't able to crack Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar's audition and that the makers thought he was ‘crap'. Now, in a new interview, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar's director Mansoor Khan has revealed why he didn't choose Akshay for the role. Also Read: Deepak Tijori reveals he was rejected after auditions, before bagging his role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was a 1992 Indian sports drama film directed by Mansoor and produced by Nasir Hussain. The film had Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Mamik Singh, Deepak Tijori and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in lead roles.

In an earlier interview with Mid-day, Akshay talked about Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and how he didn't get a role in the film. He said, “Apna screen test diya maine, for Deepak Tijori’s role. And they didn’t like it. And, apparently, I was crap, so they removed me."

In a new interview, Mansoor told Bollywood Hungama, “What Akshay has said about him being thrown out of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander surprised me. I am sorry I rejected him. But I am amazed at the career that he has. At the time that we screen-tested him, he was very very wooden. He had a great physique. But that’s it. The way he has spoken about being rejected is very derogatory and condescending. Akshay had even called me after being rejected saying. ‘Let’s work together.’ I never said he was crap."

Apart from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Mansoor has directed Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Josh. He has also produced 2008 film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. When Mansoor's career was at its peak he left the film industry and moved into a small town of Coonoor and became a farmer.

Earlier this month, Akshay was diagnosed with Covid-19. On Monday, he recovered and resumed promotions of his upcoming film Prithviraj. The film marks Manushi Chillar's Bollywood debut.

