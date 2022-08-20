Jogi teaser: Diljit Dosanjh will do anything to save his family during Delhi's 1984 riots in his latest Hindi film

Netflix has shared the teaser for Diljit Dosanjh's next Hindi film after Good Newwz, Soorma and Udta Punjab. In Jogi, Diljit plays a Punjabi man whose family is everything for him. But in 1984, when Delhi finds itself in the fire of Anti-Sikh Riots, he must do everything in his capacity to protect the ones he loves. (Also read: Cuttputlli teaser: Akshay Kumar hunts serial killers in surprise new film)

Jogi is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It also stars Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur in lead roles.

The film will premiere on September 16 on Netflix. Set in Delhi in 1984, as per the official plot synopsis, the film tells the story of a resilient friendship and courage in times of adversity. Jogi is a thrilling, emotional journey of the fighting spirit of three unified friends.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots broke out after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh bodyguards. Thousands of Sikhs were killed in the riots in which Delhi was the worst hit.

Diljit is primarily a popular singer who has delivered hits such as Patiala Peg and Lover. He made his acting debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab, in which he played a cop. In Soorma he played a hockey player and in Good Newwz, he played a Punjabi man whose wife gets pregnant with someone else's child due to a botched IVF procedure.

Speaking about foraying into acting, he had told PTI in 2018, “I started (my career) with music and then I got into acting in Punjabi films. People used to think I am wearing turban so maybe I won’t act. Then Bollywood happened. So on its own things have happened in my career.”

He added, "I am not earning a lot of money in Bollywood. I am earning (more) money by doing shows and Punjabi films than Hindi films. Let me establish myself here (in Bollywood). I am not running after money in Bollywood, I am experimenting with films and roles here."

