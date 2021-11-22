Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / John Abraham, addressing Marvel, says Satyameva Jayate 2 'created own Avengers': 'Replace everybody with me'
bollywood

John Abraham, addressing Marvel, says Satyameva Jayate 2 'created own Avengers': 'Replace everybody with me'

John Abraham recently read comments on the trailer of his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2. 
John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate 2.
Published on Nov 22, 2021 07:05 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

John Abraham has hyped his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 to the extend that he's claimed the movie has created its own version of the Avengers, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor made the statement while reading a fan comment. 

In a video shared by one of his fan accounts on YouTube, John Abraham was reading out fan reactions to the trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2. One of the fans compared re-imagined Marvel Studios' reaction to it. 

“Marvel Studios after seeing this trailer (said) 'let's replace Hulk with John,'” the comment read. Reacting to it, John said, “Very easily! Marvel Studios aapko pata nahi hai (you don't know), we've created our own Hulk, we've created our own entire Avengers series with my character in Satyameva Jayate 2. Replace everybody with me.” 

 

RELATED STORIES

Trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2 was released last month and it revealed that John has a triple role in it. He plays the police officer, the villain and a politician in the film. The trailer teased a number of shirtless scenes, the action-sequences and drama. John stars alongside Divya Khosla Kumar in the film. It is directed by Milap Zaveri. 

Also read: John Abraham snatches fan’s phone for filming him. Watch what happens next

Talking about featuring John in three roles in Satyameva Jayate 2, Milap told The Free Press Journal, “I have grown up watching films of Manmohan Desai, Prakash Mehra, Mukul Anand, Subhash Ghai, etc. Their films have always fascinated me. I first wrote a double role for John — Satya and Jay. But then I realised that the strongest role is of the father.”

“John is my real-life saviour, so why should I give the best role to anyone else? It is such a filmy thing to have a father, and both the sons look the same,” he added.

Besides Satyameva Jayate 2, John will be seen in Ek Villian 2, Attack and Pathan. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
john abraham satyameva jayate marvel studios marvel superhero
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP