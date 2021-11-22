John Abraham, addressing Marvel, says Satyameva Jayate 2 'created own Avengers': 'Replace everybody with me'

John Abraham has hyped his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 to the extend that he's claimed the movie has created its own version of the Avengers, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor made the statement while reading a fan comment.

In a video shared by one of his fan accounts on YouTube, John Abraham was reading out fan reactions to the trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2. One of the fans compared re-imagined Marvel Studios' reaction to it.

“Marvel Studios after seeing this trailer (said) 'let's replace Hulk with John,'” the comment read. Reacting to it, John said, “Very easily! Marvel Studios aapko pata nahi hai (you don't know), we've created our own Hulk, we've created our own entire Avengers series with my character in Satyameva Jayate 2. Replace everybody with me.”

Trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2 was released last month and it revealed that John has a triple role in it. He plays the police officer, the villain and a politician in the film. The trailer teased a number of shirtless scenes, the action-sequences and drama. John stars alongside Divya Khosla Kumar in the film. It is directed by Milap Zaveri.

Also read: John Abraham snatches fan’s phone for filming him. Watch what happens next

Talking about featuring John in three roles in Satyameva Jayate 2, Milap told The Free Press Journal, “I have grown up watching films of Manmohan Desai, Prakash Mehra, Mukul Anand, Subhash Ghai, etc. Their films have always fascinated me. I first wrote a double role for John — Satya and Jay. But then I realised that the strongest role is of the father.”

“John is my real-life saviour, so why should I give the best role to anyone else? It is such a filmy thing to have a father, and both the sons look the same,” he added.

Besides Satyameva Jayate 2, John will be seen in Ek Villian 2, Attack and Pathan.