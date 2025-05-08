John Abraham, Aditya Dhar lead producer frenzy in Bollywood for Operation Sindoor title; 30+ applications already

A wave of patriotism has swept the nation following India's Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. In response, several film producers are vying to acquire titles related to the mission and the attack, seeking to tap into the emotional fervour and bring it to life on cinema screens. Also read: AICWA slams Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan for their views on Operation Sindoor, calls for a strict ban John Abraham’s producer banner and Aditya Dhar's production house have also applied to secure a title.

Producers rush to cash in on Operation Sindoor

We've learned exclusively that prominent industry bodies, including the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and the Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), have seen a surge in applications to secure a title related to Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir) PoK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

As per Suresh Amin of the IFTPC, the organisation began receiving title registration applications from producers starting at 3 pm on Wednesday.

"IFTPC is flooded by all the applications from producers to secure a title about Operation Sindoor. All the titles which we have got are around the mission only. We have received around 10-12 applications for the title, all relevant to the operation,” Suresh tells us, adding, “The applications are from big production houses of Bollywood. The titles are for films as well as web series."

According to sources, officials at IFTPC have started verbally informing filmmakers to refrain from sending title applications related to the mission.

When it comes to IMPPA, 20-25 titles have been registered around the operation in two days. As per a report by Bar and Bench, Reliance Industries Limited was the first to file a trademark application for Operation Sindoor, seeking exclusive rights under Class 41, which covers entertainment, education, cultural, and media services.

"IMPPA received close to 25 applications to register the title in just 2 days. Out of the applications, two are for regional projects, and the rest are all in Hindi. We can’t deny anyone from sending an application. Now, it all depends on who sent in the application first. The title will go to that producer,” says Haresh Patel from IMPPA.

Who sent in the applications and what are the titles

According to well-placed sources at the bodies, big names from the industry have sent in their application. Some of the names include John Abraham’s production banner, Aditya Dhar's production house, Mahaveer Jain’s company, Ashoke Pandit, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Studios such as Zee Studios, Reliance, JP Films, Bombay Show Studio, and Almighty Motion Picture are also in the race.

When it comes to titles, the applications include names such as Operation Sindoor, Operation Sindoor Magnum, Pahalgam: The Horrific Terror, The Pahalgam Terror, and Sindoor Operation.

What’s next

With producers racing to secure the title, it's likely to trigger a game of showcasing influence and lobbying to get their title approved.

Trade expert Atul Mohan pointed out that this trend has gained momentum over the past few years, with projects such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Article 370 being a case in point.

“Filmmakers now have a tendency to get a title registered whenever an incident of national importance takes place. With so many applications being sent out, now the producers will try to show their influence and lobby to get their title to pass. Having a title related to the incident helps the makers push their project, as people are already connected to the incident. It becomes easy to market it,” says Atul.

That being said, as per Atul, ultimately, only good content will prevail over everything.