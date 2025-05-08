AICWA slams Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan for their views on Operation Sindoor, calls for a strict ban

Pakistani actors, including Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, are facing fresh boycott calls in India, with the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) criticising statements made by them following India's Operation Sindoor. The organisation has urged the Indian film industry to stop “blindly supporting these artists under the pretext of art”. Also read: Fawad Khan's condolence message for those killed draws condemnation from Pakistani fans: ‘High time we boycott him’ Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan are facing intense backlash on social media for their views following India's Operation Sindoor.

AICWA slams Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan

On Wednesday, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a press release calling out Pakistani actors for their reaction to India’s successful Operation Sindoor. The statement was shared on their handle on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The statements are not just disrespectful to our nation but also an insult to the countless innocent lives lost due to terrorism and the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our country. AICWA reaffirms its strict and complete ban on Pakistani artists, filmmakers, and financiers working in India. No Indian artist will collaborate with any Pakistani talent, nor will any global platform be shared with them,” the statement read.

The organisation also asked to stop supporting artists from Pakistan in every way possible.

“It is time for the Indian film industry to understand that blindly supporting these artists under the pretext of art is a betrayal of national pride. Some individuals in our industry continue to show sympathy and support for Pakistani artists, ignoring the sentiments of our nation. AICWA urges these individuals to stop supporting those who openly disrespect India. This is not just about art—it is about standing with your country during critical moments. Our nation must come first,” it added.

Special request for music companies

The association also urged music companies to take accountability and suspend collaborations with Pakistani musicians.

The statement read, “It is unfortunate that several Indian music companies continue to promote Pakistani artists, giving them frequent work and exposure. Many Indian singers also share stages with these artists globally, ignoring the sentiments of the nation. AICWA calls upon these companies and individuals to stop supporting Pakistani talent and to stand with the nation”.

“Those who insult our nation under the pretext of freedom of speech should not be given the privilege of working in our industry. AICWA stands firmly with the nation, upholding the principle of 'Nation First’,” concluded the statement.

What did Fawad and Mahira write

On Wednesday, Fawad took to Instagram to express his views about India’s Operation Sindoor. He wrote, “My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come. A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad!"

Meanwhile, Mahira re-shared a post by Fatima Bhutto's tweet talking about the strikes. She wrote, "Seriously cowardly!!! May Allah protect our country, may better sense prevail”.

About Operation Sindoor

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir) PoK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.