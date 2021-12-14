John Abraham deletes all Instagram posts, removes profile pic days ahead of 49th birthday. See here

Actor John Abraham has deleted all his posts on Instagram, a few days ahead of his 49th birthday. His Instagram account has a total of 9.7 million followers. John follows 108 people on the social media platform. The actor has also removed his profile picture.

John Abraham has, however, not deleted his Instagram Reels. The last video that he shared, gave details of a song from Satyameva Jayate 2. He had captioned the post, "Bajega sachai ka danka, jiske sar par hoga #MaaSherawali ka haath Song Out Now: Link In Bio #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November."

He was last seen in Satyameva Jayate 2 in which the actor starred in a triple role. The film is a sequel to his 2018 movie of the same name. It featured John as Virendra Rathod, who kills corrupt police officers, while National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee played an honest cop.

In the second part, released in theatres on November 25, John is seen fighting corruption,ß this time in Lucknow. The actor plays three roles in the film--a farmer-father and his twin sons, a cop and a politician.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 is produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni also feature in the film.

The Hindustan Times review read, "Satyameva Jayate 2 is a shoddy and sloppy depiction of jingoism and vigilantism at its most shameless. In the name of a vigilante action thriller and trying to cash in on the nostalgia for masala films of the 80s, writer-director Milap Zaveri gives us a stale script that doesn't even try to add anything new or unique. Showcasing the fight against injustice and misuse of power, Satyameva Jayate 2 serves us a montage of done-to-death scenes that give the film's lead heroes — John Abraham and John Abraham — a chance to fulfil their pledge to root out corruption."

Meanwhile, John has several other films in the pipeline including Attack, and Ek Villain Returns. He also has Yash Raj Films' movie reportedly titled Pathan in the pipeline which stars actor Shah Rukh Khan.