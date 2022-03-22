John Abraham on Attack: ‘Spent 30% of the budget on VFX, not on myself’

Actor John Abraham says his upcoming action drama Attack has been mounted on a big scale with a chunk of its budget specially going towards making it visually slick and rich. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack features Abraham as a super soldier. The film will also star actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. (Also Read: Attack Part 1 trailer: John Abraham's super soldier will save India with sci-fi and dubstep. Watch)

In an interview with PTI, John revealed that the film has spent 30% of the budget on VFX. He said, “An actor's fee is usually close to 50%, if not more, of the entire budget. In our case, our VFX was 30 percent of the entire budget. On this film, we have not spent on John Abraham, we have spent on VFX. I'm not in the race of charging the most or the least. When it's your baby, you want the best product out.”

John said the only way to make a "good film" is to ensure that it's given dedicated budget, so that people come to see something that's worth it. "That's how you build credibility. It's an action film with a difference. Where action, VFX, music, sound design has been done to the highest quality," he added.

John said his "inspiration" for Attack was to make a film which will make a mark internationally. According to the producers, the film is mounted as a franchise, based on a world where "future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI)".

He said, "I have a simple logic. If Hollywood can do it, why can't we? Our obstacles are always that we have less budget. Even we didn't have that humongous a budget, but what we were alloted, we made a fantastic film. Our inspiration was that we have to make an Indian film, which the world will watch and think we can make movies like these too. That even we have such action heroes, super soldiers, who don't wear their underwear outside their pants."

Attack also features actors Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film is backed by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios, Abraham's JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor Productions. It is set to release on April 1.