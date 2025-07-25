Johnny Lever slams today's actors, comedians for copying from Hollywood, using double-entendre jokes: ‘Inki aukaat nahi’

Bollywood actor Johnny Lever began his career as a stand-up comedian before stealing the screen with his comic roles in films like Golmaal, Baazigar, Raja Hindustani and Housefull, among others. In a recent conversation with Kunickaa Sadanand on her YouTube channel, Johnny took a dig at today’s actors and comedians and issued a subtle challenge to the current generation of stand-up performers. Johnny Lever challenges stand-up comedians to make people laugh without double meaning jokes.

Johnny Lever slams actors and comedians for copying from Hollywood

When asked about his views on the decline in the quality of comedy in films today, Johnny said, "People have become too free in abusing today because of Hollywood films. In the West, it’s common to use foul language and make crass jokes, and now our actors and comedians are copying that. They’ve developed a habit. They only watch English films now. They pick up exact things from Hollywood, thinking, ‘Chal jayega, kya farq padta hai (It'll work, how does it matter).’ That’s how double-meaning jokes have become so common.”

Johnny Lever challenges standup comedians

Johnny went on to challenge modern stand-up comedians, saying, "Most of today’s stand-up content is full of double meanings. But when we were trained in the craft, we were taught never to take that route. Hum double meaning karenge toh inki aukaat nahi hogi saamne khade rehne ki (If we start speaking double-entendre, these new guys won’t even be able to stand before us). But we never chose that path. If they are really talented, I challenge them—say something clean and still make people laugh. That is the real test. I’m not saying they’re bad; people are enjoying their content. But I have a family audience. I have to be answerable to that.”

Johnny rose to prominence with memorable comic roles in films like Baazigar, Raja Hindustani, Dulhe Raja and more. However, it was his comic timing in films like Baadshah and Golmaal 3 that cemented his position as a legend in Bollywood comedy. He remains a pivotal figure in shaping the industry’s approach to slapstick and situational humour.

He was most recently seen in Housefull 5, which was a commercial success, collecting ₹300 crore worldwide. He will next appear in Welcome To The Jungle, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is expected to be released in December this year.