Jamie Lever says, ‘I’m an actor’s kid, not nepo kid’, recalls father Johnny Lever's warning about film industry

Bollywood actor Johnny Lever’s daughter, actor-comedian Jamie Lever, recently opened up about nepotism in Bollywood. In an interview with Zoom, Jamie reflected on how her journey has been marked by rejection and hard work, and why she doesn’t consider herself a “nepo kid.” Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever says he is not a nepo kid.

Jamie explained, “I’m seeing this very closely now. There’s a difference between being a nepo kid and being an actor’s kid. I feel like I’m an actor’s kid. I’m the daughter of an actor, but my journey has been very different. Nepo kids have a different path. They often enjoy a lot of privileges and are given opportunities, sometimes even without proving their talent or ability. I’ve been observing this up close, my journey has been quite different. And there’s a clear distinction. Even though I’m a child of the industry, I can see how big the difference is.”

Jamie Lever on her father's advice about surviving in the industry

She went on to recall her father’s advice, adding, “There are people who get roles served to them on a silver platter, being handed lead parts in films without much effort. And then there are people like us who’ve had to go through countless auditions, face rejection, and still keep going. If you’re handed an opportunity on a silver platter, you must give it your all. Take all the training you can to become the best version of yourself. My father once warned me: ‘If you want to enter this industry, be the best, or don’t bother at all.’”

Johnny Lever is one of India’s most iconic and beloved comedians, known for his impeccable comic timing, and expressive face. He began his career as a stand-up performer and rose to fame in the 1990s with memorable roles in films like Baazigar, Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, and Baadshah. Over the years, he has acted in over 300 films, often stealing scenes with his comic genius regardless of screen time.

Jamie has appeared in several Bollywood films, including Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Housefull 4, Bhoot Police, Yaatris, and Crakk. She is also known for her viral mimicry videos, where she impersonates celebrities like Sara Ali Khan and Farah Khan. Jamie is now all set to embark on her comedy tour, The Jamie Lever Show, across the United States. The tour kicks off in Seattle on August 1 and will cover 15 cities, concluding on August 31 in Boston.