‘Maza nahi aayega na waisa unke bina’: Johnny Lever says Paresh Rawal should reconsider his exit from Hera Pheri 3

Actor Paresh Rawal shocked many when it was announced that he was no longer a part of Hera Pheri 3. It was then revealed that Akshay Kumar, the film's other lead and producer, was set to sue the veteran actor for breach of trust. Now comedian and actor Johnny Lever has given his comments on this controversy and said that Paresh should rethink his decision and return back, in an interview with Times Now. (Also read: Despite legal drama over Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar defends Paresh Rawal after he's called foolish) Johnny Lever has reacted to Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3.

What Johnny Lever said

During the interaction, Johnny Lever said, "Mujhe lagta hai ki kar lena chahiye unko film, baithke baat karein, matter solve karein kyunki fans bohut miss karenge Paresh ji ko film mein, maza nahi aayega na waisa unke bina. To baat karke solve karlena chahiye, meri nazar mein to yahi sahi hai (I feel that he should do the film. He can sit and talk, and then solve the matter because fans will miss Paresh ji a lot in the film, and it will not be the same fun without him. So they should talk and solve the matter)."

About Paresh Rawal's exit

There were rumours that Paresh left Hera Pheri 3 over creative differences. But Paresh squashed those reports. On May 25, Paresh Rawal himself tweeted an update about the case. "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest," the rather non-confrontational tweet read. The actor also returned his signing amount, with 15% interest.

Fans will see Johnny in Housefull 5 next, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri in key roles. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on 6 June.