Jamie Lever recalls getting cruel comments about her skin tone, being called ‘chudail’: People told me to become fair

Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever, who is an actor and comedian, recently opened up about growing up with insecurities about her body, as she was an obese child. In an interview with Hauterrfly, Jamie also revealed receiving comments about her skin tone and being called a witch. (Also Read: Jamie Lever recalls being traumatised as a 10-year-old by inappropriate men: ‘Creep masturbated, conductor touched’) Jamie Lever talked about colourism in the country.

Jamie Lever on getting comments about her skin tone

Jamie talked about receiving criticism for her skin tone and said, "I get so many comments. Kaali hai (she's dark), chudail lagti hai (she looks like a witch), chudail jaise hasti hai (she laughs like a witch), you are ugly, you won't get work in the industry, tu marr kyu nahi jaati (why don’t you just die), you are not getting work because of the way you look... Aisi shakal waali ladkiyon ko film nahi milti (girls who look like this don’t get films). I have received such messages all my life. Colourism is such a huge issue here. Growing up, people would ask me to apply ubtans, turmeric masks, all of this to 'become fair'... Colourism is a major problem in our country."

Jamie Lever on insecurities about her body

Jamie recalled that growing up, she had many insecurities about her body as she was a plump and obese child. She added, "There was a phase when I used to cover up my body with long kurtas. Even my family asked me to cover my posterior because I have a bigger hip. I have a pear-shaped body, so what do I do about it? I was told to do something about my body, so I didn't like myself. My body was an embarrassment for me, and it is only much later in life that I learnt how to own my body and my curves."

She further recalled how her mother encouraged her to lose weight, as women in the industry are expected to look a certain way. After that, she started working on her body and posting her workout videos on social media to encourage other girls like her.

Jamie started her career as a comedian on the show Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali on Sony Entertainment Television in 2013. In 2015, she made her Bollywood debut with Kapil Sharma's film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. She then featured in several movies like Housefull 4, Bhoot Police, Yaatris, and Crakk among others. She was last seen in the Telugu film Aa Okkati Adakku. Apart from this, Jamie has also gained popularity for her mimicry videos on social media.