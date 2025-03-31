Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 first look: Kapil Sharma, the hero, is back; fans guess secret heroine's identity

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is back with the sequel of his 2015 Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The actor, who was last seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu starrer Crew last year, teased his fans with the first look of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 on his social media. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 first look: Kapil Sharma will return as the star of his own film for the first time in years.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 first look

Kapil chose the auspicious day of Eid to gift his fans with the announcement of the second instalment of his debut film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. In the first look, posted on Instagram, Kapil can be seen as a confused groom. Dressed in white sherwani, Kapil can be seen parting his floral sehra (headgear), giving a bewildered look to the camera. The bride dressed in blue lehenga is hidden behind a veil, offering Adaab to the audiences.

Fans began speculating about why the film's female lead was hidden on the poster, and guessing which actor it may be.

About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Director Duo Abbas-Mustan, who helmed Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015, has passed on the baton to writer Anukal Goswami for this one. Anukal shared the writing credits in the first movie and collaborated with Kapil on his popular TV comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Abbas-Mustan have been credited as the producers, along with Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain.

Earlier in January, Kapil shared multiple pictures from the shoot and pooja ceremony of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Actor Manjot Singh was introduced as the new cast member. Interestingly, his Fukrey co-star Varun Sharma was part of the first instalment.