Jamie Lever recalls being traumatised as a 10-year-old by inappropriate men: ‘Creep masturbated, conductor touched’

Actor-comedian Jamie Lever says she was traumatised due to inappropriate men when she was as young as 10. In an interview with Hauterrfly, Jamie spoke about the instances from childhood that left her wary of men till she was well into adulthood. (Also Read: ‘You did a Sara better than her’: Internet approves Jamie Lever's mimicry of Sara Ali Khan from Love Aaj Kal 2. Watch) Jamie Lever spoke about how she was traumatised as a child by inappropriate men,

Jamie Lever on being traumatised by inappropriate men

Jamie recalled in the interview how one day her driver picked her up from school and was waiting outside for her brother (Jessey) to come out. “He asked me to wait in the car. My friend and I were chatting in the back seat. One creepy guy came, stood at the window behind her, flashed me and started masturbating. It was the first time I’d seen a male part and I was so shocked. I didn’t understand what was happening. I was so young, maybe 10-12. I started trembling because I thought he’d open the door and do something,” she said.

Jamie remembers locking the door and pretending not to see him, which eventually made him walk away. She also stated that her school bus conductor would touch her inappropriately. “Our school bus conductor was so inappropriate with us, he would touch us. Some days, I feel like it’s all a bad dream…I have suppressed these memories. He’s supposed to protect children, but he had a sick mind. I became so closed off, I didn’t let men into my life. I only dated once I moved abroad in my 20s,” she said. The actor also stated she never told these instances to her father, Johnny Lever, or mother, Sujatha, because she couldn’t comprehend what was happening.

Recent work

Jamie, who has appeared in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Housefull 4, and Bhoot Police, ventured into Telugu cinema in 2024. She starred in Aa Okkati Adakku with Allari Naresh and Faria Abdullah and in the JioHotstar web series Pop Kaun.