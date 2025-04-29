‘You did a Sara better than her’: Internet approves Jamie Lever's mimicry of Sara Ali Khan from Love Aaj Kal 2. Watch

Jamie Lever mimics Sara Ali Khan

On Monday, Jamie took to Instagram to share a clip titled “1 min of Sara Ali Khan.” In the video, she mimics some of Sara’s most viral lines from Love Aaj Kal 2, parodies her gym walk, and recreates her dance from Sky Force. Sharing the post, Jamie wrote, “Kuch naya try kiya. TAG an ANSHUL.”

Jamie Lever left fans in splits with her video

The video received an overwhelmingly positive response online. A Reddit user shared the clip on the platform, and it quickly drew praise. One fan commented, “Cast her in a movie, I’ll go watch it. This is mood-changing hilarious.” Another added, “Why is her mimicry of bad acting such a good acting skill?” One user wrote, “She is so, so apt… lol,” while another said, “This is called ACTING.” Yet another user remarked, “Hahahahahaha better than the original for sure,” and someone else commented, “You did a Sara better than Sara!!”

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan received criticism for her performance in Love Aaj Kal 2. Several clips from the film went viral on social media, sparking memes and widespread commentary on her acting skills. Addressing the trolling in an interview with Film Companion, Sara admitted, “I don't mind being trolled for being fat. I don't mind if you troll me for wearing a cap. But I am here to act. That is my job. That is my profession. That is serious. So, when I am trolled for that... it actually kind of hurts. It hit me.”

She further explained, “We were not allowed to see the monitor, so I had no idea what it was looking like. I’ve spoken to Imtiaz sir about this, and what also happened is the fact that I don’t look good in that. When it comes to trolling for overacting, I’ll be honest... not only was I acutely aware of what my character had to feel, but Imtiaz sir also made me feel exactly what Zoe had to feel at that point of time.”

Jamie Lever and Sara Ali Khan's recent work

Jamie Lever, daughter of veteran comedian Johnny Lever, has appeared in several films including Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Housefull 4, Bhoot Police, and most recently Aa Okkati Adakku.

Sara was last seen in Sky Force, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur. She will next appear in Metro... In Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Ali Fazal. The film is scheduled for release in cinemas on 4 July.