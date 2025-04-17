Sara Ali Khan serves her best look yet; Rekha and Kajol look elegant at award show: See best-dressed stars

On April 16, Bollywood stars, including Rekha, Kajol, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Taha Shah, and others dressed in their best looks, attended the Global Spa Awards. While Rekha and Kajol opted for elegant sarees, Malaika and Rakul wore dazzling gowns. Even Sara Ali Khan chose a black floor-length dress, serving one of her best sartorial moments yet. Here's a look at the best-dressed stars from last night. Sara Ali Khan, Kajol and Rekha attend an award show.

Also Read | Isha Ambani wore her 1st designer ghagra when she was just 3; mom Nita Ambani reveals this famous designer made it

Best-dressed stars from last night's awards show

Rekha

Ditching her statement cream and gold Kanjeevaram silk sarees, the evergreen Rekha lit up the red carpet in a green and pink silk drape. The six yards features intricate gold floral embroidery, delicate tassel work on the borders, and gold and pink embroidered broad patti on the trims. She styled the ethnic look with statement jhumkis, bangles, rings, kadhas, a potli bag, a bindi, a centre-parted sleek bun, sindoor, red lips, and striking glam.

Sara Ali Khan

Dressed in a black floor-length gown by designer Isha Jajodia's label Roseroom, Sara Ali Khan served one of her best red carpet looks yet. The diva's ensemble features a strapless silhouette, a plunging neckline, lace embroidered overlay, a cinched waist, an embroidered tulle skirt forming a train on the back, and shimmering sequins. She completed the look with a diamond necklace, earrings, ring, high heels, a messy hairdo, deep red lip shade, and minimal glam.

Kajol

Kajol arrived at the awards night in a classic black velvet saree embroidered with intricate zardozi work and sequinned embellishments. The scalloped borders added a touch of elegance to the ensemble. Additionally, the side-parted coiffed hairdo, red lips, minimal glam, and halter-neck blouse with raised collars and a plunging neckline lent a retro touch to her look.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora attended the awards night in a gorgeous floral gown featuring colourful floral appliqué work on the peplum-style bodice, a one-shoulder design, a cinched silhouette, a maroon skirt, a floor-sweeping train on the back, and a mermaid fit. She accessorised the gown with statement earrings, a centre-parted twisted bun, flushed cheeks, glowing skin, and light pink lips.

Sonali Bendre

Always a picture of chic elegance, Sonali Bendre served minimal glamour at the awards show in a solid black anarkali suit set styled with a ruffled tulle dupatta draped on her arms. She completed the look with a statement choker necklace, an embellished chain handbag, statement earrings, a twisted updo, bold smokey eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, blush pink lips, and flushed cheeks.