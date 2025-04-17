Rekha's latest saree look is a masterclass in grace and grandeur; steal style tips for your next traditional outfit
Rekha reigns supreme in saree, stunning in a beautiful saree. Here are some style notes from her look.
Rekha's style repertoire is a breathtaking sartorial ode to timeless elegance. Her collection includes ethnic saree ensembles. In fact, her signature style is all about looking graceful and regal in heritage silk sarees, from Kanjeevarams to Banarasi silks. Most of the time, her sarees are replete with intricate zari and thread work. Similarly, her accessories, too, exude full-on old-world glamour with gajras, maang tikas, big gold jhumkas, and thick gold necklaces. Her every saree style is a masterclass on how to ace traditional attire.
ALSO READ: Rekha revives her Umrao Jaan era in new photoshoot, stuns in her most breathtaking ethnic look in pink anarkali at 70
In a recent appearance, she was seen in another head-turning saree, as she interacted with the paparazzi.
More about the look
Rekha wore a Kanjeevaram silk saree in a light, parrot green colour. It featured white floral motifs, which added to the shimmer factor of the saree. Green and pink, being one of the most effective colour combinations, were seen in the saree. The borders of the saree and the blouse were in bright pink.
As usual, sticking to her signature accessories, she opted for big, dangling jhumkas and a generous stack of golden bangles on her wrists.
But this isn’t where it ends; she paired a potli, which can also be hailed as the star of her ensemble, as it instantly grabs attention and acts as the final finishing touch for the outfit.
Style takeways
Let Rekha be your muse for the next saree OOTD that captures both the grandeur and grace. Here are some style notes, based on her outfit:
- You can never go wrong with a heritage, handloom saree. They have an inherent grandeur, thanks to the fine craftsmanship.
- Your saree is incomplete without a potli bag. It ties the whole outfit together with a touch of traditional charm and adds personality.
- Choose colours that complement each other. In Rekha's case, the pairing of soft green with hints of pink creates the perfect harmony.
- The primary or base colour, green, in Rekha's case, should be lighter, whereas the secondary colour, used in borders or the blouse, can be more muted or darker to help anchor the look.
- Red lipstick and a handloom saree with heavy work are a timeless pair.
- Wear your hair in a bun or something similar to let your saree's intricate detailing shine.
