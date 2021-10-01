Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Johny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever applies vermilion to mimic Sonam Kapoor, fans call her accent ‘on point’

Jamie Lever, daughter of comedian Johny Lever, has imitated Sonam Kapoor in her new video on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Jamie Lever has shared a new video on Instagram. 

Jamie Lever, daughter of comedy veteran Johny Lever, has shared a new video on Instagram and is drawing applause for the way she has imitated actor Sonam Kapoor. 

Jamie captioned the video, “Sonam’s here.. make way.” Decked in a silver blazer and wearing makeup--complete with some vermilion on her forehead--Jamie imitated Sonam's accent. She first introduced herself as Sonam Kapoor and then goes on to take names of several places such Paris, Los Angeles, Lagos, Vegas, Jaipur, Abu Dhabi as per a new trend on the internet. Not impressed by the trend, she adds, “So I have been to all these places but they don't have London, New York or Juhu on this. That's not fair yaar. I think we should start our own trend, do you know what I mean.”

The video received more than 77000 likes within a day. A fan commented, “You are too good. Super creative. True that we need More Indian places in this.” Another said, “You're just excellent" in the comments section. One more pointed out, “That oo ooo ooo. You are perfect as Johny sir's daughter...we can see him in your comedy.”

Jamie, along with her brother Jessey Lever, is popular for her funny videos on the internet. This is not the first time Jamie has mimicked Sonam. She has also mimicked several others including Kangana Ranaut in her videos. 

Sonam was last seen in 2019 film The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. She also made a guest appearance in her father Anil Kapoor's film AK Vs AK. She recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Blind in London. She plays a blind girl in the film.

