Joram trailer: Manoj Bajpayee is on the run with his three-month-old baby in survival thriller. Watch

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has unveiled the trailer for his upcoming survival thriller Joram. Taking to Instagram, Manoj treated fans with the trailer and captioned it, "Running from danger, Dasru holds his baby close, facing the ultimate question: survive or confront the approaching end? #Joram trailer is out now! In cinemas worldwide on 8th December." (Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee on 25 years of Satya: 'I got Bhiku Mhatre’s wardrobe at Hill Road for ₹20000')

Manoj as Dasru in Joram

Manoj Bajpayee as Dasru holding his three-month-old baby in still from Joram trailer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The over 1-minute-and-30-second video begins with Manoj's character holding his three-month-old baby as he asks her if she wants to see their village. Next, his character is seen on the run with his child. Manoj's character is seen running from the police as they chase and try to nab him. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub tries to get hold of him. He is also seen fighting a group of masked men.

Dasru on the run with his baby

As the trailer progresses, Manoj is also seen aiding a group of people in uniforms as they thrash villagers. Manoj covered his face as he helped them. Manoj flees in a train, runs on foot and goes to a camp hiding with his baby. The video ends with Manoj feeding the child as he sits near an inscribed stone. Manoj is seen in a rustic avatar as he wraps a towel around his shoulder to carry his baby.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manoj on starring in Joram

Manoj said in a statement, "I am thrilled to be a part of Joram. The film has really pushed boundaries in all aspects. I am thankful to Zee and Devashish for believing in me. We’re really overwhelmed by the response we have got so far and I’m very excited for everyone to watch the trailer because it really offers you a glimpse of what’s to come.”

About Joram

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Joram is all set to release in theatres on December 8. The survival thriller, directed by Devashish Makhija, also stars Smita Tambe. Joram is a collaboration between Zee Studios and Makhijafilm. The film is also written by Devashish. It is produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.