Jubin Nautiyal reveals equation with Nikita Dutta after ‘engagement pics' surface online: 'Badhiya ladki hai'

Singer Jubin Nautiyal and actor Nikita Dutta have been spotted together on multiple occasions in recent weeks, sparking rumours that they are in a relationship. The couple even fuelled engagement rumours after pictures from their upcoming song that surfaced online showed Jubin getting down on his knees to put a ring on Nikita's finger.

Jubin has finally broken his silence on the reports, and insists that he and Nikita are just very good friends. Jubin also called Nikita an amazing person and said they like spending time with each other.

Asked about the rumours swirling about him and Nikita Dutta, the singer told Siddharth Kannan, "It is just two friends hanging out, nothing much. Two people can go and have coffee together. I am very fond of her, definitely, she's amazing. I have known her for four years, sahi hai yaar, badhiya ladki hai (it's good, she is a nice girl). Ye kehna ki hum relationship mein hain wo ghalat hga (it would be wrong to say we are in a relationship), we like spending time with each other, we like talking. I think she is an amazing amazing person. She has such a soft heart, such a kind heart, and I really connect well with her. Saying that we are together would not be right, I think we're just very good friends."

When asked if they were such good friends from the first day they met, Jubin said, "It has grown gradually. I met her for the first time when she was playing the lead in a TV soap Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, which was her debut, and I was recording a song for the show. I saw her first on the song release, and we became friends. I think she also likes my company. Both of us don't talk very much, so we have a very good friendship and a good understanding. We are doing a song also together, it was very exciting for me to work with her, and I think some good chemistry is coming your way."

The song, titled Mast Nazron Se, is set to release on March 31. They had shared stills from the song in a joint post on their Instagram accounts, which showed Jubin in a marron long-sleeve kurta and Nikita in a cream-coloured lehenga. Instagram users dropped heart emojis on the post, and some confused fans even commented "congratulations."

