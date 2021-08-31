When Jubin Nautiyal failed to impress Sonu Nigam with his X Factor India audition. Watch

Singer Jubin Nautiyal started his career as a contestant on the reality show, X Factor India, in 2011 and made it to the top 25. Did you know that his audition for the show failed to impress one of the judges, singer Sonu Nigam? Although Sonu rejected Jubin, he moved to the next stage of the competition after getting positive responses from the other two judges -- singer Shreya Ghoshal and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

At the X Factor India audition, Jubin sang Tujhe Bhula Diya, and left the audience chanting ‘once more’. Shreya told him that he had a ‘beautiful timbre of voice’ but needed to work on his singing quite a bit. Sanjay complimented his voice and personality before adding, “Overall, there is something there but there is something not there, I am a little unsure.”

Upon his turn, Sonu agreed with his co-judges and wanted to discuss with them. He then rejected Jubin, who told him, “I will try harder. Whatever you are saying, everything is right. Yeh mera best nahi tha, mujhko pata hai (I know this was not my best).” Shreya voted yes, while Sanjay chose to go with the audience and did the same.





Jubin made his playback singing debut in 2014 with the song Ek Mulakat from Sonali Cable. He has given hits such as The Humma Song, Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum, Tum Hi Aana, Lut Gaye and Raataan Lambiyan.

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, Jubin said that he has no plans of launching his own label in the near future but wants to use his social media presence to his advantage. “Later in life, I want to use my own fan base to release my music and do album work. That would be my next step. I want to work on my own digital presence,” he said.