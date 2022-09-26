Judi Dench, Gerard Butler among invitees for Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's Delhi wedding

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are just days away from tying the knot, have Judi Dench and Gerard Butler amongst Hollywood invitees for their wedding. The couple will marry in October. Their wedding celebrations will kick-start in Delhi by the end of this month. Recently, their wedding invitations have been unveiled. Their wedding invitation is unconventional, quirky and fun. (Also read: Step inside 110-year-old Delhi venue for Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding celebrations. See pics)

Judi Dench is the co-actor of Ali from Victoria and Abdul. Ali will be seen with Gerard Butler in his upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar. He has invited production people from Hollywood and cast of Tehran are amongst the invitees for Richa and Ali's wedding.

The ‘yes-phone policy’

The couple decided the wedding guests should have their phones on them as they would be more comfortable if they do not have any restrictions imposed on them when they attend the wedding. However, the two did request guests to ditch their phones to have a good time at the wedding.

Unlike Richa and Ali, several celebrities had a no-phone policy at their wedding in recent years. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal reportedly had a no-phone policy at their wedding functions.

Their quirky wedding invitation card, which is themed around a matchbox, read, "Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real time”.

According to a report in ETimes, while Richa and Ali’s pre-wedding celebrations will start in September-end and go on till October 2 in Delhi, the wedding will happen on October 6, and the reception on October 7, in Mumbai.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and started dating soon after. Ali proposed to Richa in 2019 after seven years of dating. They were previously planning to tie the knot in 2020, but the wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Richa and Ali will be next seen reuniting onscreen for the third instalment in the hit franchise - Fukrey 3. It will be directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment are backing the new film.

