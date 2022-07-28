Jugal Hansraj shares pics, videos with wife from their vacation across Italy as he celebrates 50th birthday with her

Actor Jugal Hansraj has shared videos of him on a vacation with his wife Jasmine Dhillon Hansraj during his birth month, in Florence, Italy. The actor is seen making the most out of his birthday week as he turns 50 this year on July 26. He is making Reels while exploring the beautiful city with his family and friends. He wore a blue T-shirt with a cap along with dark sunglasses while his wife wore a black off-shoulder bodycon dress at Lake Como. (Alse read: Have you seen this Dara Singh, Jugal Hansraj advertisement from the 80's?)

He captioned his Reel as, “Thank you for the most memorable birthday of my life. The celebration continues..@thejasminehansraj.” On another Reel, he mentioned, “Making the years count instead of counting the years.Thank you all for the love.” He captioned another Reel: “It’s rare for me to be speechless. This was one of those moments. @thejasminehansraj you are magic. How did I get so lucky? My family and friends who made this past week so special, I’m forever grateful! #birthday #cake #lakecomo.”

His wife, Jasmine Hansraj shared a post of herself and her husband for his 50th birthday celebrations on her Instagram handle. She urged him to buy the villa next to Hollywood star George Clooney and his barrister wife Amal Clooney.

The couple tied the knot in 2018. Jugal was seen as a child actor in Shekhar Kapur’s 1983 film Masoom. He played Naseeruddin Shah’s son in the movie, which also starred Shabana Azmi and a young Urmila Matondkar. He later made his acting debut as an adult with Papa Kehte Hai and then starred in multi-starrer Mohabbatein.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in a recent interview about working in Bollywood, Jugal said, “I wasn’t from the film business. I’m a complete outsider and I have no connection in the film industry from any side. So, obviously you’re a little unsure. You’re constantly finding your feet, you don’t have someone to advise you. I feel you’re equipped to make smarter career decisions if you come from a film family.”

