Jugal Hansraj brings back memories of Mohabbatein as he dances to Aankhein Khuli, watch

Jugal Hansraj packed in the nostalgia when he danced to Aankhein Khuli from the film Mohabbatein. The movie, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill, and Preeti Jhangiani, marked Jugal's breakthrough film as a lead actor.

In a video shared online, Jugal appeared to be on the sets of a shoot when the song comes up. Dressed in formal attire, Jugal broke into the hookstep but soon admitted that he doesn't remember the choreography fully. He also cheered others on to join in.

Mohabbatein was released in 2000 and was helmed by Aditya Chopra. It was the director's first film after the success of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Before Mohabbatein, Jugal had gained popularity as a child artist. He had starred in films such as Masoom, Karma and Sultanat.

After Mohabbatein, Jugal starred in guest roles in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Salaam Namaste and Aaja Nachle (2007). He also experimented with the director's seat for Roadside Romeo and Pyaar Impossible.

While his career did not take off as imagined, he told Hindustan Times last year that he has no regrets about it. “I’ve enjoyed working. Despite coming from a non film background, I did pretty okay. I’m still remembered. I didn’t trouble anyone I worked with, I was professional and people still stay in touch with me,” he said.

“I signed my first film as an adult in 1989 for Manmohan Desai, which was my comeback into acting but it never started and throughout my career, that has happened a lot. Till today, about 35 to 40 of the projects that I signed, never took off. In the last 30 years, that’s really a lot. I’d have done a lot more work, but it didn’t start. It’s not like I was not interested but what can one do if movies got shelved? I wish they started,” he added.