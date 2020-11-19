Mohabbatein actor Jugal Hansraj shares new selfie in grey hair, fans call him graceful for ‘embracing his greys’

bollywood

Actor Jugal Hansraj looked handsome in a new selfie with his wife, Jasmine. The actor embraced the grey-hair look and his fans are praising him for it.

The photo was shared on Jugal’s Instagram handle on Diwali. It showed, Jugal in a black bandhgala and Jasmine in a black saree. “Wishing you all a very happy Diwali and a prosperous year ahead. Stay safe,” he wrote with his picture. A fan commented, “Embrace the greys lovely couple.” Another wrote, “Wow how graceful embraced the grey.”

Earlier on October 30, he has shared his first picture in full grey hair. “Say yes to new adventures. #embracingthegreys #happyhalloween,” he had written with the post. Fans compared him to George Clooney and called him ‘handsome as always’.

Jugal was seen as a child actor in Shekhar Kapur’s 1983 film Masoom. He played Naseeruddin Shah’s son in the movie, which also starred Shabana Azmi and a young Urmila Matondkar. He was later seen as an adult in Papa Kehte Hai and Mohabbatein. Speaking to Hindustan Times in a recent interview about working in Bollywood, Jugal said, “I wasn’t from the film business. I’m a complete outsider and I have no connection in the film industry from any side. So, obviously you’re a little unsure. You’re constantly finding your feet, you don’t have someone to advice you. I feel, you’re equipped to make smarter career decisions if you come from a film family.”

He has also directed two movies-- Roadside Romeo (2008) and Pyaar Impossible (2010). He has also written two novels, the latest of which, will arrive in Spring 2021. “I’ve enjoyed working. Despite coming from a non film background, I did pretty okay. I’m still remembered. I didn’t trouble anyone I worked with, I was professional and people still stay in touch with me,” he said. Jugal is now settled in New York, US with his wife and son.

