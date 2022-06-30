JugJugg Jeeyo box office day 6: Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor-starrer crosses 50 crore

JugJugg Jeeyo has crossed the rs 50 crore-mark at the box office in six days of the its release. Starring Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul, among others, the film released in theatres on June 24. (Also read: Nikamma box office: Shilpa Shetty's film earns just ₹1.51 crore in first weekend)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the latest figures for the film directed by Raj Mehta, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday, “#JugJuggJeeyo crosses ₹50 cr on Day 6... Steady at national chains, but remains weak outside metros and also mass circuits... Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 4.82 cr, Tue 4.52 cr, Wed 3.97 cr. Total: ₹ 50.24 cr. #India biz.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JugJugg Jeeyo had an impressive opening and it made ₹37 crore at the domestic box office, over the first weekend. The box office collections on day one were ₹9.28 crore, ₹12.55 crore on day two, and ₹15.10 crore on day three, bringing the opening week number to ₹36.93 crore. The numbers took a dip on Monday, when the film saw a 50 percent drop in the collections. The collections have been on dropping, ever since.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, JugJugg Jeeyo is a comedy drama that narrates the story of a family, in which the father (Anil) and son (Varun ) are planning to divorce their partners.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Prajakta Kohli. It also marks the return of Neetu Kapoor to the big screen, after a gap of nine years. She was last seen in Besharam (2013) in which she featured with her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, and their son Ranbir Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the kind of film that works at the box office, director Raj Mehta had earlier in June told PTI, “There are new theories coming out every week about what kind of films will work or won't. Some say the trend is of big films, some say that's not the case entirely. There's a lot of uncertainty, I don't think anyone knows what's going to work. Does that add to the anxiety? Absolutely. Because you can never be confident that you've made a film that's going to do well. This is my second film, I'm following up a successful debut, so there's that pressure as well. But the times are such that you don't know what is going to work.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON