Juhi Chawla describes daughter Jahnavi as ‘young intern training at KKR camp’ after IPL auction in sweet post

Actor Juhi Chawla on Thursday shared a video montage featuring herself along with her daughter Jahnavi Mehta, a few days ahead of her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Juhi shared the clip of the duo, featuring moments from Jahnavi's childhood till the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

The clip started with Juhi Chawla holding baby Jahnavi, followed by the mother-daughter duo posing for the camera in a throwback memory. It also features their vacations moments from the beach and snowy mountains.

Sharing the video, Juhi captioned the post, "Ever since she was a little girl, Jahnavi didn’t just watch IPL, she began to watch cricket. Listening intently to the commentators, she began to understand the intricacies of the game."

Juhi continued, "When she was about 12 years old, we were in Bali on a family holiday. At the hotel was a coffee table book, the size of (what used to be) a thick telephone directory, remember those..?? It had the life stories, achievements, records, a sort of almanac, of all the cricketers of the world. In the few days that we spent at the hotel, in between her jumping into the pool and behaving like a mad hatter, she sat at the poolside gazebo and read that book cover to cover! It was so unusual and so intense. Which 12-year-old girl does that I wondered…? As the years have passed her interest in the game has only increased."

"When cricket is discussed, her face lights up, she is happy and enthused. Her knowledge on the topic, is to me, astounding. Jahnavi set a sort of record of being the youngest person to be allowed at the IPL Auction table 3 years ago, she was just 17. Aryan and Jahnavi attended the last auction, and this time Suhana joined them," Juhi added.

Juhi's post concluded, "It is extremely kind of Mr Venky Mysore, our CEO, who allows her to participate in important discussions and even encourages her to voice her views. He fondly calls her ‘Coach'. Of course, she is just like a young intern, training at the KKR camp, but she feels so puffed about it. She is where her heart is, and it shows. As a mother, I feel blessed, happy and proud of the little girl. She is extremely bright, has a long way to go, with Gods grace, she is on her way. @jahnavi_mehta @iamjaymmehta @kkriders @mysore.v #kkr #ipl."

Recently Jahnavi along with Shah Rukh Khan's kids--son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, was seen at the IPL auctions in Bengaluru. Juhi and Shah Rukh are co-owners of their team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Juhi had shared a post on Instagram, welcoming Jahnavi, Aryan and Suhana, and written, "Welcome to our KKR players, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana…and our bunch of young owners Aryan, Suhana and Jahnavi !!! Thank you Venky and all our KKR staff. Super grateful and Super happy!!"

Jahnavi is the daughter of Juhi and her husband, industrialist Jay Mehta. The duo tied the know in 1995 and have another child, son Arjun Mehta, born in 2003. Jahnavi was born in 2001.

