Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Juhi Chawla says husband Jay Mehta ‘galti se mil gae’. Watch
bollywood

Juhi Chawla says husband Jay Mehta ‘galti se mil gae’. Watch

During her visit to Zee Comedy Show sets, Juhi Chawla was asked how she met husband Jay Mehta. She joked that she met him by mistake.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Juhi Chawla on the sets of Zee Comedy Show.

Juhi Chawla recently visited the sets of Zee Comedy Show where she talked about her husband Jay Mehta. Juhi was seen on the show alongside actor Chunky Pandey.

Filmmaker and show judge Farah Khan Kunder shared a short clip on her Instagram Stories. The video began with writer-comedian Gaurav Dubey singing Mumbai Se Gai Puna from Juhi's 1993 film alongside Aamir Khan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke. He then asked her, “Gujarat to aya hi nahi, fir Jay Mehta kaha se mile? (There is no mention of Gujarat, how did you meet Jay Mehta)?”

RELATED STORIES

Juhi smiled as she replied, “Galti se mil gae (Found him by mistake).” Juhi also shared a video from the episode on her Instagram page. The video showed her entry with Farah Khan as their song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam played in the background. Juhi wore a dark-blue gown for her special appearance on the show. She let her hair flow in curls and paired her look with a white dupatta.

Juhi Chawla got married to businessman Jay Mehta in a secret ceremony in 1996. She was one of the top stars of the Hindi film industry at the time. Sharing why she wanted to keep her marriage a secret, Juhi had told Rajeev Masand in a 2020 interview, “At that time, you did not have the internet and you did not have cameras on every phone, so you could do it that way. I was just about established and doing well. That’s the time Jay was serenading me and I was afraid of losing my career just when I had kind of got there. I wanted to carry on and this seemed the midway.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan once reached Juhi Chawla's party after she was fast asleep

Zee Comedy Show started earlier this year and features Sanket Bhosle, Sugandha Mishra, Ali Asgar and Shiny Doshi.

Juhi Chawla will soon be seen in Rishi Kapoor’s final film, Sharmaji Namkeen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
juhi chawla farah khan jay mehta
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Archana Puran Singh: I don’t believe in hiding my age, if kids are 25, will people think you’re 16?

6

Kareena steps out with Babita, Alia visits Ranbir's under-construction home

When Shah Rukh was jailed for threatening journalist with his wedding ‘sword’

Adil Hussain: Both theatres and OTT platforms will have their own ups and downs
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP