Juhi Chawla says husband Jay Mehta ‘galti se mil gae’. Watch

Juhi Chawla recently visited the sets of Zee Comedy Show where she talked about her husband Jay Mehta. Juhi was seen on the show alongside actor Chunky Pandey.

Filmmaker and show judge Farah Khan Kunder shared a short clip on her Instagram Stories. The video began with writer-comedian Gaurav Dubey singing Mumbai Se Gai Puna from Juhi's 1993 film alongside Aamir Khan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke. He then asked her, “Gujarat to aya hi nahi, fir Jay Mehta kaha se mile? (There is no mention of Gujarat, how did you meet Jay Mehta)?”

Juhi smiled as she replied, “Galti se mil gae (Found him by mistake).” Juhi also shared a video from the episode on her Instagram page. The video showed her entry with Farah Khan as their song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam played in the background. Juhi wore a dark-blue gown for her special appearance on the show. She let her hair flow in curls and paired her look with a white dupatta.

Juhi Chawla got married to businessman Jay Mehta in a secret ceremony in 1996. She was one of the top stars of the Hindi film industry at the time. Sharing why she wanted to keep her marriage a secret, Juhi had told Rajeev Masand in a 2020 interview, “At that time, you did not have the internet and you did not have cameras on every phone, so you could do it that way. I was just about established and doing well. That’s the time Jay was serenading me and I was afraid of losing my career just when I had kind of got there. I wanted to carry on and this seemed the midway.”

Zee Comedy Show started earlier this year and features Sanket Bhosle, Sugandha Mishra, Ali Asgar and Shiny Doshi.

Juhi Chawla will soon be seen in Rishi Kapoor’s final film, Sharmaji Namkeen.