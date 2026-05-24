Jumma Chumma De De with Amitabh Bachchan made her a sensation, then she quit Bollywood: Where is Kimi Katkar now?

For decades, Bollywood operated with an unspoken rule when it came to female actors, marriage often marked the end of their careers. Unlike male superstars, who continued to enjoy long runs at the top even after settling down, many female stars from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s quietly stepped away from the spotlight soon after marriage, sometimes even at the peak of their fame. Among the many stars who disappeared from films despite massive popularity was Kimi Katkar.

Kimi Katkar became a sensation after starring in Hum with Amitabh Bachchan.

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In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Kimi became one of Bollywood’s most recognisable glamour stars almost overnight. Known for her bold screen presence, striking looks, and chartbuster songs, she dominated commercial cinema during an era ruled by larger-than-life entertainers. Kimi carved out a space for herself through some successful films. However, just as her popularity peaked, she quietly stepped away from films and disappeared from the limelight.

About Kimi Katkar

Born to actor Meena Fernandez, who featured in films like Sujatham Bank Manager and Milap, Kimi Katkar entered the glamour industry at the age of 17 as a model. With her striking screen presence and confidence, she quickly caught attention and soon stepped into films. In 1985, she made her acting debut in a supporting role, but it was later that same year that she landed her big breakthrough with Adventures of Tarzan opposite Hemant Birje. Her bold image in the film instantly made headlines, earning her the tag of Bollywood’s “Tarzan Girl”.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the success of Adventures of Tarzan, Kimi became one of the most sought-after glamour stars of the late 1980s-90s. Filmmakers were quick to notice her popularity, and she went on to feature in several films including Lahoo, Dariya Dil, Sone Pe Suhaaga, Gair Kanooni and Khoon Ka Karz among others. At one point, she had as many as 15 releases in a single year (1989), making her one of the busiest actors of that period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the success of Adventures of Tarzan, Kimi became one of the most sought-after glamour stars of the late 1980s-90s. Filmmakers were quick to notice her popularity, and she went on to feature in several films including Lahoo, Dariya Dil, Sone Pe Suhaaga, Gair Kanooni and Khoon Ka Karz among others. At one point, she had as many as 15 releases in a single year (1989), making her one of the busiest actors of that period. {{/usCountry}}

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However, it was her iconic dance number Jumma Chumma with Amitabh Bachchan in Hum that turned her into a nationwide sensation. The song became a massive hit and cemented her identity as “Jumma Chumma girl”, a title that continues to be associated with her even decades later.

Why Kimi Katkar quit Bollywood?

At the peak of her career, Kimi made the unexpected decision to walk away from the film industry. Unlike many actors who slowly disappeared from the spotlight, she consciously chose to leave films after marrying photographer and advertising filmmaker Shantanu Shorey in 1992. After marriage, she moved away from Mumbai and decided to focus on her personal life and family instead of continuing her acting career.

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Over the years, she stayed away from film events, media appearances and comeback projects, choosing a quieter life away from the spotlight. Speaking to Sheeba on her YouTube channel in 2025, Kimi explained the reason behind her decision. "One of my main reasons to give up was that at that time I couldn't imagine balancing my professional and personal life together. At that time, you had to look single, be single, you couldn't date anybody because someone looking at you on screen should think that they are yours and things like that. I just realised, I have one life to life and lived all in one. I have been a model, I have been lucky enough to join the movies and then I acted with the best person (Amitabh Bachchan). I wanted to be a young mother," she said.

Where is Kimi Katkar now?

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Today, Kimi lives a private life away from the entertainment industry. After spending several years in Australia with her husband and son, she later returned to India and settled in Pune for her son’s education. Unlike many stars from the 1980s and 1990s, she has largely stayed away from reality shows and comeback attempts.

During her conversation with Sheeba, Kimi revealed that she has settled in Goa with her family and is enjoying a peaceful life as a grandmother. She also shared that she completed a six-month baking course and rediscovered her passion for baking. Even though she left Bollywood years ago, Jumma Chumma and her memorable screen presence continue to keep her legacy alive.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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