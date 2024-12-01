Menu Explore
Junaid Khan's Maharaj co-star Shalini Pandey recalls Aamir Khan telling her, ‘I’m your uncle'

BySantanu Das
Dec 01, 2024 09:01 PM IST

Shalini Pandey shared a hilarious incident which occured right after the release of her film Maharaj, which also starred Junaid Khan.

Shalini Pandey gained acclaim for her performance in Maharaj, which also marked the acting debut of Aamir Khan's eldest son Junaid Khan. During the actress roundtable organized by Bollywood Hungama, Shalini recalled a hilarious incident with Aamir Khan when he texted her out of the blue and she did not realise it was him. (Also read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira says parents 'blamed themselves' for her mental health issues: Their divorce changed our lives)

Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan, Shalini Pandey at the success party for Maharaj.
Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan, Shalini Pandey at the success party for Maharaj.

Shalini says Aamir texted her

It began with Laapataa Ladies star Nitanshi Goel talking about meeting Aamir Khan in the same roundtable. Recalling the hilarious incident, Shalini said: “I will tell you a funny story because I just remembered that what she [Nitanshi] is saying is so absolutely true about Aamir Sir… Now I have worked with Junaid so he is my friend and we were supposed to go to a party and he [Aamir] texted me saying, ‘Are you coming to the party?’ I was like, ‘Who is this?’ He was like, ‘Junaid’s dad.' I was like, ‘Who’s Junaid's dad?' Then I was like oh! He said, ‘Aamir Khan!’"

Shalini went on to add what happened next. She added, "I said, ‘Sorry Sir!’ He started laughing and was like no, no… ‘Of course I am your uncle, I am Junaid’s dad!' The way I asked because, for a minute, I forgot who is Junaid's dad. Then I realized it is Aamir Khan!”

Shalini revealed that it was for the success party for Maharaj, where all the cast and crew were present.

More details

Shalini played the role of Kishori in Maharaj, which also starred Jaideep Ahlawat. The film, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, delved into the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. It was produced by YRF Entertainment. In the film, Junaid's character exposes a religious leader, the titular Maharaj played by Jaideep, for immoral behaviour and sexual exploitation of his female devotees. The film is available to watch on Netflix.

