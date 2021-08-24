K3G's Poo gets a nod in Kareena Kapoor's new workout posts with best friend Amrita Arora. See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Tuesday shared pictures and a video from her workout session with best friend actor Amrita Arora. The actor, who recently returned from the Maldives, shared glimpses of her session on her Instagram Stories.

In the first picture, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora posed during their workout. She wrote in the first picture, "Gym class today," channelling her character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and tagged @amuaroraofficial. A 'pump' sticker also featured in the post.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture from her workout session.

Kareena Kapoor posed with best friend actor Amrita Arora.

Kareena Kapoor did planks with Amrita Arora.

Amrita and Kareena posed in bare faces sans filter in the second picture. The actor shared the picture adding a 'fit n' fab beauty' sticker to it. The duo opted for black attires and tied their hair back.

In the last post, Kareena and Amrita did planks as the clip gave a glimpse of Kareena's house. She captioned it, "Bffs who plank together stay together" followed by heart and muscle emojis.

Last week, Kareena along with her husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan returned to Mumbai from their vacation in the Maldives. Paparazzi accounts and fan clubs shared the pictures of the family members, online, outside the Kalina airport.

The family took a trip to the Maldives to celebrate Saif’s birthday. Kareena had shared several pictures from the island nation on Instagram. On his birthday, she shared a picture of the couple with their sons and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want.”

A few days later as Jeh turned six months old, Kareena had shared a picture of him and wrote, “Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life." Jeh was born on February 21 earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Kareena recently launched her book Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which captures her physical and emotional experiences from both her pregnancies. Besides her book, she is also set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film.

Kareena will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which reunites her with Aamir Khan. They had last worked in Talaash, in 2012. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. The trio had worked together in 3 Idiots.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning film Forrest Gump, which featured Hollywood actor Tom Hanks in the titular role.