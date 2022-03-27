Kabir Khan on how he feels when trolls ask him to go to Pakistan: 'One couldn’t say to you in person. It does feel bad'

Filmmaker Kabir Khan has said there is a difference between patriotism and nationalism in cinema as he believes that there is no requirement of a "counter point" when showcasing love for the country. The 83 director also spoke about how he reacts to a section of people from society who often troll him and ask him to go to the neighbouring country Pakistan. Also read: 83 director Kabir reveals Deepika was crying, 'choking up' when she saw the film

The director, known for films such as Kabul Express, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and 83, said he feels bad when someone trolls him like that but at the same time, he believes it is all due to social media that has given people the liberty to say anything to anyone.

Speaking at the ABP summit on Saturday, Kabir said, “One couldn’t say to you in person about what they felt ten years ago out of respect and love but today there is no responsibility of owning your own words. It does feel bad. But that is the reality we are living in. I have realised the toxicity or negative impact of social media is more than the positive impact. My name is Khan and (hence I am told) ‘Go to Pakistan’. And I have been to Pakistan once and Lashkar (a terrorist outfit) said to go back to India, so I am neither here nor there. If you show stories, then it evokes every kind of emotion and it is okay.”

The filmmaker also spoke about differentiating between patriotism and nationalism in films. “Every filmmaker should have their own reflections (in the films that they make). We sometimes show tricolour in the films but today there is a difference between patriotism and nationalism,” he said.

Giving an example of his recent release 83, which dealt with the Indian cricket team's World Cup win in 1983, Kabir said, “For nationalism, sometimes we need a counter point or a villain. However, you don't need any such thing for patriotism. Patriotism is a pure love for your country and you don’t need a counterpoint. And that was my attempt (with 83).”

Kabir's last release, 83, featured an ensemble cast lead by Ranveer Singh, who portrayed India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev in the film. The film was recently released on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix, three months after its theatrical release.