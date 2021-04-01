Kader Khan's eldest son Abdul Quddus dies in Canada

Abdul Quddus, the eldest son of late actor Kader Khan, has died in Canada. Quddus was the legendary actor and writer's son from his first wife. The demise comes after just two years since the death of Khan, who died in December 2018.

The news was shared by a paparazzo account on Thursday. The reason for Abdul Quddus' death is not yet known. Khan had also breathed his last in Canada at the age of 81 due to prolonged illness. His last rights were performed in Toronto. He has two other sons--Sarfaraz Khan and Shah Nawaz Khan.

As an actor, Khan was seen in over 300 Bollywood films after his debut in the 1973 film Daag. He was also a screenwriter for Bollywood films from the 1970s to 1999 and wrote dialogues for over 250 films. He is best known for writing some of the most powerful dialogues in Hindi cinema and his unparalleled comic timing as an actor.

As a screenwriter, he is credited with movies such as Dharam Veer, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Coolie, Parvarish, Amar Akbar Anthony, Sharaabi, Lawaaris and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

In the ‘90s and early 2000s, Khan, along with actor Govinda and filmmaker David Dhawan, became one of the most bankable combinations, delivering hit comedies such as Coolie. No 1 and Raja Babu. In the last few years before he died, the actor moved to Canada to stay with his son. He was vocal about the industry’s ignorance towards him.

The actor also shaped Amitabh Bachchan’s career with memorable dialogues after Salim-Javed, who wrote Zanjeer and Sholay, parted ways in 1982. Khan wrote 22 films for Amitabh including Amar Akbar Anthony, Sharaabi, Lawaaris, Satte Pe Satta, and Agneepath.

Khan’s first script-writing job was Jawani Diwani (1972) starring Jaya Bhaduri and Randhir Kapoor. He was noticed by actor Dilip Kumar when he was 34 years old and was performing at an annual day play in a college when Kumar invited him to do a film with him in 1971.

ALSO READ: Sonnalli Seygall: Bollywood typecasts you very easily

He also adapted many South Indian films into Hindi such as Himmatwala (1983) and Justice Choudhury (1983). The actor received the Filmfare Award twice for Best Dialogue for Meri Awaaz Suno (1982) and Angaar (1993). He also won the Filmfare for Best Comedian for the film, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1991). Khan won the Padma Shri posthumously in 2019.