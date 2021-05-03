Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kajal Aggarwal cuddles up to Gautam Kitchlu in new photo, calls him her ‘support system’
Kajal Aggarwal cuddles up to Gautam Kitchlu in new photo, calls him her ‘support system’

Kajal Aggarwal posted a picture with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, and called him her ‘support system’. Fans showered love on her Instagram post.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu in October last year.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal shared a new picture with her ‘support system’ - husband Gautam Kitchlu - on Instagram. The photo, a selfie, was taken by him on their balcony. She hugged him from the back as they posed for the camera.

Stylist Ami Patel and actor Raashi Khanna dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans also took to the comments section to shower love. “You two are looking adorable ma’am,” one wrote, while another called them ‘made for each other’. “Omggg Can't take eyes from you!!! @kajalaggarwalofficial @kitchlug,” a third said.

Kajal, like many other celebrities, has been sharing information on Covid-19 resources. Last month, she urged everyone to remain indoors with a message on Instagram. “The world is a scary place right now and this pandemic is testing our resilience, health and patience in ways we didn’t know possible. The least we can do, through this, is not burden our overworked health care system. #stayhome #staysafe,” she wrote.

Last year, in October, Kajal married Gautam in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family. They had a ‘Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding’, which also included the Telugu ritual of Jeelakarra Bellam, to honour their relationships with south India.

To mark the New Year, Kajal shared a note of gratitude, in which Gautam found a special mention. “Grateful for marrying the love of my life @kitchlug and our new beginnings. It wasn’t how we’d ideally expected and missed close family and friends who couldn’t make it but then - ‘Reality does not conform to the ideal, but confirms it’. Cannot be thankful enough for the love and blessings!” she wrote.

In February, Kajal made her digital debut with the horror series Live Telecast, which came out on Disney+ Hotstar. The following month, she saw the release of Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama, Mumbai Saga.

Also read | Alaya F says the word 'chaploosi' comes to her mind when she thinks of Kangana Ranaut: 'She says it a lot'

