Kajal Aggarwal seen in no-make up look as she reaches airport with son Neil. Watch

Actor Kajal Aggarwal was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. She was not alone as her 11-month-old son, Neil also accompanied her. She happily posed for paparazzi with Neil before heading towards the terminal gate. Also read: Kajal Aggarwal's son Neil pulls off plank 'longer than her' in cute video, leaves fans in awe

Actor Kajal Aggarwal with son Neil at Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)(Viral Bhayani)

Kajal wore a long white top, paired with beige pants. She seemed to be in her no-makeup look. She got down from her car and held Neil in her arms. She also posed solo for the media.

A video from a paparazzi account features her smiling and waving at the camera as she proceeds towards the airport gate. Little Neil is seen seated in his stroller. He was in a white shirt with blue pants.

Kajal got married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. The two were blessed with a baby boy last year, whom they named Neil. He was born on April 19, 2022. Kajal keeps sharing several glimpses of her life with Neil on her Instagram handle.

On Neil's 9-month birthday, the actor posted a series of adorable pictures with the little one. She captioned it with a heartfelt note and called him her ‘darling boy.’ The photos featured Kajol in a white shirt with jeans while Neil wore a blue flannel shirt with pants. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she also added a cute photo with her son, in which she held up her son and looked at him with love. It read, “#My bubble turns 9 months old.”

“@Neilkitchlu I can’t wait to see all the things God will do through you. In the meantime, we stay thankful for the past 9 months, and the years ahead. Happy 3/4th birthday, my darling boy," she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, it's not known if Kajal is flying for work. After Neil's birth, she has been working on her comeback film, Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan and Priya Bhavani Shankar. She has three Tamil films-- Karungaapiyam, Ghosty and Uma in the pipeline.

