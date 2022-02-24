Kajal Aggarwal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal says ‘I’m having another baby’ as she shares photo with mom-to-be

Earlier this year, Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child together. Now, Kajal's sister actor Nisha Aggarwal has shared a picture with the mom-to-be on social media.

Nisha shared a photo of herself with Kajal and penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed how excited she is to meet "baby no 2". Nisha, who is married, has a son named Ishaan. "Yes! It's officially official...I'm having another baby, right here in this womb I'm touching. My baby no. 2 is on its way! I can't wait to meet you little love #excitedmasitobe," she wrote alongside a snap of her and Kajal from the baby shower.

The note added, "@Kajalaggarwalofficial @Kitchlug I wish you'll good health and good strength forever! Wishing you both the bestest as you'll take on new roles and begin this beautiful journey of parenting."

Kajal commented on the post, “I love you so much! baby can’t wait to be in your arms dearest masi.” One fan commented on the video, “Lots of love for the lil one and the new mom.” Another one wrote, “Cute sisters," while another one wrote, “Lots of love.”

Kajal recently had a baby shower and shared pictures from the event on her Instagram Stories. In the photos, Kajal was seen wearing a red saree while Gautam donned a white kurta and red Nehru jacket.

Earlier this month, Kajal took to Instagram to share a long post on women's health and changing body during pregnancy. She also slammed trolls who body shame women, especially during pregnancy: “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my workplace. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don’t really help. Let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live,” she wrote.

Kajal and Gautam were friends for seven years and dated each other for three years before tying the knot on October 30, 2020. Talking about how she fell in love with Gautam, in an interview with Vogue, Kajal had said in 2020, “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.